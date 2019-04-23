Masechaba Ndlovu has no fear about the future: God is my CEO

With a career that spans over a decade, Masechaba Ndlovu has done the most on both TV and radio and having recently left her Metro FM gig and bagged a TV hosting gig on BET, she let TshisaLIVE into her secret of not fretting over the future.

As it turned out, the secret is quite simple, Masechaba is led by a higher power in all that she does.

"I'm a Virgo, music as I am a control freak with the little details of my life, the truth is I am lead by a higher power and I truly believe that God is my CEO," Masechaba said.

Masechaba said she's a huge believer in there being a perfect time for everything and that while it may have seem like she left television for radio, she was merely just following her purpose for that particular time in her life.

"I never see a loss as a loss, I always see it as a change in direction. I am not perturbed by change. I believe that when you are gifted - which everyone is in some way or the other - it is just about tuning in and listening to your inner voice and letting it guide you, so I don't have fear or reservations about the direction that my career is taking."

Masechaba said the advantages of following a higher power was fitting perfectly within the space it places you.

As the host of The Big Secret, Masechaba believes she fits the brief of helping people to speak "nothing but the truth" to set them free from big secrets to the tee.

"For me, it was and is such a blessing to be given that level of respect and trust. I am grateful to the production company and to BET for allowing me to guide the show my way as long as it's within the format. It's trust," she told TshisaLIVE previously.