'Stay the hell away from me!' - Bonang and Phumzile van Damme had a spicy Twitter exchange

While many of us were gorging on Easter eggs or spending time with family over the long weekend, social media was more lit than a Christmas tree after Bonang and the Democratic Alliance's Phumzile van Damme found themselves in a spicy exchange on Twitter.

Bonang first got dragged into the drama when the DA's chief whip in the Gauteng provincial legislature, Mike Moriarty, weighed in on a spelling error seen on a supposed ANC banner by claiming that he was "advised that the ANC strategy was developed by Bonang". The legitimacy of the banner has not been verified.

The comment was made in relation to several errors found in the first edition of Bonang's memoir, which was released in 2017.

Bonang was not impressed and responded with one foul swoop.