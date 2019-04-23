TshisaLIVE

Tbo Touch's salary diss left Mzansi touched & they dragged him!

23 April 2019 - 14:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Tbo Touch struck a nerve on Twitter... again!
Image: Tbo Touch Instagram

While celebrities always like to point out that they are victims of cyberbullying, tweeps felt they were on the receiving end from Tbo Touch over the weekend when he took a shot at people who earn a salary.

In one of his attempts to "motivate", or perhaps just spark a debate on Twitter, Tbo Touch offered unsolicited advice to tweeps who are employees, telling them they should rather be entrepreneurs.

"You getting excited over a salary increase when there's a gift in you to create 100 jobs and pay others salaries," he began.

Needless to say, that didn't sit well with most tweeps ... even those who tried to explain that the former radio personality may have meant "well" with his message.

They didn't waste time in dragging him back to his place and telling him exactly where to get off. Sizwe Dhlomo also slammed Tbo's opinion.

Tweeps were just mad that it be the same people that turn around and ask you to use your 9 to 5 salary to support their businesses.

"Maybe Tbo should keep that in mind before he asks people to buy data and tune in to his online radio station..." one tweep said.

Yikes!

