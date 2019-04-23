Tbo Touch's salary diss left Mzansi touched & they dragged him!
While celebrities always like to point out that they are victims of cyberbullying, tweeps felt they were on the receiving end from Tbo Touch over the weekend when he took a shot at people who earn a salary.
In one of his attempts to "motivate", or perhaps just spark a debate on Twitter, Tbo Touch offered unsolicited advice to tweeps who are employees, telling them they should rather be entrepreneurs.
"You getting excited over a salary increase when there's a gift in you to create 100 jobs and pay others salaries," he began.
You’re getting excited over a salary increase when there’s a gift in you to create 1000 jobs and pay others salaries. How big is your Faith? Some of us didn’t prepare to swim. We are here to walk on water if need be! How big is your Faith. Walk into your vision, your business— Tbo Touch (@iamtbotouch) April 20, 2019
Needless to say, that didn't sit well with most tweeps ... even those who tried to explain that the former radio personality may have meant "well" with his message.
They didn't waste time in dragging him back to his place and telling him exactly where to get off. Sizwe Dhlomo also slammed Tbo's opinion.
Yo man... I’m all for cats doing their own thing but why is this sh!t always about vilifying employment & talking down earning salaries? https://t.co/4vkFGQtOMX— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) April 20, 2019
That time homeboy earned a salary for decades, where was his “faith” then? 🙄— Mvuluptuous 🐺 (@uVuri_) April 20, 2019
🤷🏽♂️ Employment isn’t always bad at all tho pic.twitter.com/nMomlTRBeG— JayReal (@MokubediModiba) April 20, 2019
But he’s undermining the 9to5 Job, we can’t all do the same things, not everyone wants to own a business, some people just wanna be doctors, engineers and accountants. The problem with Touch is that he thinks the route he took in life is better than that that of the next person— JayReal (@MokubediModiba) April 20, 2019
Tweeps were just mad that it be the same people that turn around and ask you to use your 9 to 5 salary to support their businesses.
"Maybe Tbo should keep that in mind before he asks people to buy data and tune in to his online radio station..." one tweep said.
Yikes!