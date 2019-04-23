Tbo Touch's salary diss left Mzansi touched & they dragged him!

While celebrities always like to point out that they are victims of cyberbullying, tweeps felt they were on the receiving end from Tbo Touch over the weekend when he took a shot at people who earn a salary.

In one of his attempts to "motivate", or perhaps just spark a debate on Twitter, Tbo Touch offered unsolicited advice to tweeps who are employees, telling them they should rather be entrepreneurs.

"You getting excited over a salary increase when there's a gift in you to create 100 jobs and pay others salaries," he began.