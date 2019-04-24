Nyan’Nyan | Imagine leaving your child in hospital while you go out partying

TshisaLIVE

Imagine leaving your child in hospital while you go out partying

'I want to pay lobola for you but you need to change your habits'

24 April 2019
Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana has to sit through some awkward moments as participants confess.
Viewers of TV confessions reality show Nyan'Nyan were ready to cancel a couple who appeared on Tuesday night's show after they revealed that their second child had been taken away by social workers because they were "careless".

Robert and Boitumelo went on the show to try fix their relationship issues but soon accusations were flying, including that Boitumelo had neglected their child, which saw him admitted into hospital.

To make matters worse they left the child in hospital and went partying at a tavern.

Robert claimed that Boitumelo was living her best life while their children suffered and was then accused by his bae of doing the same thing.

In the end, malume said he wanted to pay lobola for Boitumelo but first wanted her to change her ways.

You could hear her eye roll from space.

While on social media, fans were left deeply shooketh by the couple's behaviour and suggested the best way to deal with the issue was to throw them both away.

