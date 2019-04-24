Nyan’Nyan | Imagine leaving your child in hospital while you go out partying
'I want to pay lobola for you but you need to change your habits'
Viewers of TV confessions reality show Nyan'Nyan were ready to cancel a couple who appeared on Tuesday night's show after they revealed that their second child had been taken away by social workers because they were "careless".
Robert and Boitumelo went on the show to try fix their relationship issues but soon accusations were flying, including that Boitumelo had neglected their child, which saw him admitted into hospital.
To make matters worse they left the child in hospital and went partying at a tavern.
Robert claimed that Boitumelo was living her best life while their children suffered and was then accused by his bae of doing the same thing.
In the end, malume said he wanted to pay lobola for Boitumelo but first wanted her to change her ways.
You could hear her eye roll from space.
While on social media, fans were left deeply shooketh by the couple's behaviour and suggested the best way to deal with the issue was to throw them both away.
#Utatakho and #NyanNyan tday episodes show how much other ppl don't deserve to be called PARENTS💔😡😢😥 pic.twitter.com/3KYURVHiTX— Unathi Ntlatywa (@UNtlatywa) April 23, 2019
Ke sure when they left the truck they went straight to the tarven #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/AoTc6TVhhj— moktel (@272MOKFS) April 23, 2019
#nyannyan , today's episode got me on some pic.twitter.com/pDZVItFZT0— IG: Dj Sonie (@DjSonieSA) April 23, 2019
This match made in Tarven #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/h0UIE2UdJJ— EdMo_Batho Pele Advocate (@EdmoMaditse) April 23, 2019
This guy must just drink his money , it will go to waste if he pays lobola #nyannyan— uSanele 👌💎 (@Msentiroh) April 23, 2019
Boitumelo don't even care a bit about her children let alone this guy🙄🙄😡😡😡 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/LOK11ZlikB— C'no 🥀🍃 (@_DiskiLady) April 23, 2019
The last generation that was blessed enough is ours. Aaaaaaaah today's kids are seeing the worse...— Mutshidzi Ḽigege 🙏🏽 (@LigegeSpeaks) April 23, 2019
Our parents never did what we're doing to these kids.
Imagine leaving a baby at hospital for partying 😒 😒 😒#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/NQv8wuTsHU
This Boitumelo chick upstairs Haaai #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/jfx8r6ALHo— moktel (@272MOKFS) April 23, 2019