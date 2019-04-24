TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee & Bonang Matheba reach out to flood-ravaged Umlazi

24 April 2019 - 11:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Prince Kaybee has pledged R150,000 to help Umlazi recover from the floods.
Prince Kaybee has pledged R150,000 to help Umlazi recover from the floods.
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

Prince Kaybee and Bonang Matheba have added their voices to those offering to help the community of Umlazi rebuild their homes. 

The death toll from the floods in KZN has risen to 51 with more bodies being discovered as emergency workers plough through the wreckage.

Emergency personnel  say that up to 1,000 people have been displaced.

Taking to Twitter to make his pledge, Prince Kaybee said he was donating R150,000 to help rebuild Umlazi township, south of Durban, where many people were displaced after losing their homes to the floods.

He said he's aware that his donation alone is not enough and has encouraged more people to donate.

Bonang Matheba also asked how she could make a difference.

Nandi Madida also took to the platform on Tuesday to say that she had spoken to a few people and had offered to help. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Amanzimtoti on Wednesday morning. He said that money would be mobilised to help those affected by the floods.

MORE

KZN death toll after flash floods rises to 51

The death toll in KZN has risen to 51 following flash floods and heavy rains.
News
3 hours ago

Deaths, damaged properties and road traffic - Mzansi reacts to KZN floods

Scores of South Africans are conveying messages of support to people affected by floods in KZN.
News
1 day ago

KZN flood death toll shoots up to 32 as nine more bodies found at Chatsworth

Provincial authorities have confirmed that the current death toll from torrential rains that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night is 32.
News
21 hours ago

President Ramaphosa jets to flood-hit KZN as death toll rises

President Cyril Ramaphosa has flown to KwaZulu-Natal on his return from Egypt to assess flood damage and review the rescue operations underway in the ...
News
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'Stay the hell away from me!' - Bonang and Phumzile van Damme had a spicy ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Tbo Touch's salary diss left Mzansi touched & they dragged him! TshisaLIVE
  3. Steve Hofmeyr mocks Charlize Theron over parenting revelation TshisaLIVE
  4. Benny Mayengani claims 'sabotage' is to blame for Fill Up Peter Mokaba Stadium ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Ha ke sbaye' - Cassper and Lerato K's very awks twar TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'A whole house, it's gone!' Devastating floods sweep through Durban
Drunk on duty at Port Elizabeth's Livingstone hospital
X