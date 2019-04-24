Prince Kaybee & Bonang Matheba reach out to flood-ravaged Umlazi
Prince Kaybee and Bonang Matheba have added their voices to those offering to help the community of Umlazi rebuild their homes.
The death toll from the floods in KZN has risen to 51 with more bodies being discovered as emergency workers plough through the wreckage.
Emergency personnel say that up to 1,000 people have been displaced.
Taking to Twitter to make his pledge, Prince Kaybee said he was donating R150,000 to help rebuild Umlazi township, south of Durban, where many people were displaced after losing their homes to the floods.
He said he's aware that his donation alone is not enough and has encouraged more people to donate.
Bonang Matheba also asked how she could make a difference.
Donating 150k to the families that lost their homes in Umlazi😭😭😭, its not enough so if you inspired by this post join me lets rebuild Ulmazi. #PrayForDurban #PrayForUmlazi❤️ pic.twitter.com/JJDXDcVLqI— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) April 23, 2019
I’m so heart broken. What happened in Umlazi today is devastating....💔💔💔 How do we help? How can we provide aid? @tumisole... I know you’re always helpful. Please assist me.— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 23, 2019
Nandi Madida also took to the platform on Tuesday to say that she had spoken to a few people and had offered to help.
My hometown Durban💔. Spoken to a few people on how one can help, but please feel free to let me know other ways we can help. Thank you in advance ♥️🙏🏽— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) April 23, 2019
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Amanzimtoti on Wednesday morning. He said that money would be mobilised to help those affected by the floods.