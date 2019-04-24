Trevor Noah pokes fun at Harry & Meghan's move to 'Africa'

As news around Meghan and Harry's possible move to Africa continues to spread, Trevor Noah has added his two cents.

He played a clip from a news report where it was said the couple wanted to be on "sabbatical".

"A sabbatical? From what? Helping their grandma pick out hats? Get the f*ck outta here, man," said Trevor.

The palace has not denied the move, only saying that nothing has been finalised. Speculation that the couple may move to either SA or Botswana has been given by royal pundits.

It's believed one of the reasons the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to make the move is to escape the paparazzi. Except, as Trevor points out, that may not be as easy as they think.