AKA on donating: Every time I help, I'm attacked for doing it in public
Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko advises to 'lead authentically'
AKA had to be reminded on Tuesday that people will always have something to say, whether you do good or bad - and especially if you are tagged as a celebrity.
He expressed his hesitation to give towards the people affected by floods in KwaZulu-Natal, remembering how some people had come for him when he gave to Wits University students earlier this year.
As celebrities and prominent figures pledged their support for the victims of the floods, the rapper took to Twitter to ask how he should go about giving, as a celebrity.
AKA was looking for an approach that would make the majority happy. "I want to help, but every time I help I am attacked for doing it in public. When I am quiet I am attacked for not being active."
I want to help, but every time I help I am attacked for doing it in public. When I am quiet I am attacked for not being active. So ... can someone please clarify what the protocol is now for celebrities donating to help people who need it the most.— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 23, 2019
I would like to donate whatever I can to those who need it in Umlazi. How does one go about doing so ... please advise.— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 23, 2019
Among many who came forward to remind him that his charitable deeds were a personal choice, and that the secrecy or lack thereof was not a big element, was former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko.
Taking to Twitter, Lindiwe advised the rapper to "lead authentically", and said this would ensure that he never has to defend his choices to anyone.
Contribute to the work that speaks to your authentic sense of what is right - where you know you are most needed. Do it publicly or privately, it doesn’t matter. Lead authentically and you’ll never need to defend your choices to anyone. https://t.co/HQzrFWfb00— Lindiwe Mazibuko (@LindiMazibuko) April 23, 2019
The happy ending is that soon after, he found a way to lend a hand after all.
Checked out your page and stuff. Keep up the good work. Reply to my DM I’m tryna hit you up 👊🏼 https://t.co/o581JSPE7g— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 23, 2019