AKA on donating: Every time I help, I'm attacked for doing it in public

AKA had to be reminded on Tuesday that people will always have something to say, whether you do good or bad - and especially if you are tagged as a celebrity.

He expressed his hesitation to give towards the people affected by floods in KwaZulu-Natal, remembering how some people had come for him when he gave to Wits University students earlier this year.

As celebrities and prominent figures pledged their support for the victims of the floods, the rapper took to Twitter to ask how he should go about giving, as a celebrity.

AKA was looking for an approach that would make the majority happy. "I want to help, but every time I help I am attacked for doing it in public. When I am quiet I am attacked for not being active."