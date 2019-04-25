TshisaLIVE

AKA on donating: Every time I help, I'm attacked for doing it in public

Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko advises to 'lead authentically'

25 April 2019 - 07:08 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
AKA said he's hesitant to give towards charity because of people's comments.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

AKA had to be reminded on Tuesday that people will always have something to say, whether you do good or bad - and especially if you are tagged as a celebrity.

He expressed his hesitation to give towards the people affected by floods in KwaZulu-Natal, remembering how some people had come for him when he gave to Wits University students earlier this year.

As celebrities and prominent figures pledged their support for the victims of the floods, the rapper took to Twitter to ask how he should go about giving, as a celebrity.

AKA was looking for an approach that would make the majority happy. "I want to help, but every time I help I am attacked for doing it in public. When I am quiet I am attacked for not being active."

Among many who came forward to remind him that his charitable deeds were a personal choice, and that the secrecy or lack thereof was not a big element, was former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko.

Taking to Twitter, Lindiwe advised the rapper to "lead authentically", and said this would ensure that he never has to defend his choices to anyone.

The happy ending is that soon after, he found a way to lend a hand after all.

