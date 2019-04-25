Babes Wodumo angers fans after court tongue-lashing
But star says she is grateful for support she got from fans after her latest court appearance
Babes Wodumo once again got Mzansi talking after she received a tongue-lashing from Durban magistrate Jackie Jonck at her latest court appearance.
The magistrat slammed Babes after the star, her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Tipcee failed to arrive on time due to car troubles.
"If your car is unreliable, take an Uber or a Taxify. This is the last time this court will indulge you. Next time I will cancel your bail and keep you in custody," the magistrate said.
As social media users reacted to the dressing down, videos of the star posing for pictures outside court and strutting like she's on a runway on her Instagram stories were shared on social media.
Gqom star Babes Wodumo , and Thobeka Ndaba AKA Tipcee and Nondumiso Simelane pose for photos outside the court room at Durban Magistrates court where they appeared on common assault charges @TimesLIVE #Babesassault #babes pic.twitter.com/FXXbFTtbCz— Jackie Clausen Pics (@jackie_pics) April 24, 2019
Soon the star was trending, as users slammed her for her behaviour.
Looks like this case is just a joke for babes wodumo, how can she pose for pictures after she was late for court, a week in jail can clean all the dust in her head pic.twitter.com/OcCVi5tYzt— Dj mgabe Magabaza (@djmgabemagabaza) April 24, 2019
Babes Wodumo and Tipcee need to get their act together. Their music careers are not sustainable and are dependant on how the public view them and that can change in a second.— Choppa 🇿🇦 (@choppa_matsimbi) April 24, 2019
Can someone please tell babes wodumo this is how you show up to court 😴 https://t.co/FydKNtJd8p— Itumeleng phapano. (@Itu_phapano) April 24, 2019
This is cry for help. I hope someone cares enough to stop Babes wodumo before she completely destroys herself. https://t.co/S4VPiDTcOz— Mafungwase🇿🇦 (@African_Spring) April 25, 2019
Career ya Babes Will Die with this Court Case.. 😒😒 She needs to wake up before it's too late— 𝕸𝖆𝖟𝖉𝖆 𝕷𝖊 𝕯𝖔𝖒𝖇𝖔𝖑𝖔🚗 (@TweetsByVega) April 24, 2019
Babes did not respond to the criticism on social media but posted a video of the Durban floods, offering her support to those affected.
She later returned to thank fans for helping her through a difficult day and cheering her up with an appreciation video.
She said that she was in need of a "lift" following the proceedings of the day and said the gesture brightened her day.