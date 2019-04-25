TshisaLIVE

Babes Wodumo angers fans after court tongue-lashing

But star says she is grateful for support she got from fans after her latest court appearance

25 April 2019 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman
The judge was not impressed with Babes Wodumo's 'car troubles' excuse for not arriving on time for her court appearance.
The judge was not impressed with Babes Wodumo's 'car troubles' excuse for not arriving on time for her court appearance.
Image: Instagram/ Babes Wodumo

Babes Wodumo once again got Mzansi talking after she received a tongue-lashing from Durban magistrate Jackie Jonck at her latest court appearance.

The magistrat slammed Babes after the star, her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Tipcee  failed to arrive on time due to car troubles.

"If your car is unreliable, take an Uber or a Taxify. This is the last time this court will indulge you. Next time I will cancel your bail and keep you in custody," the magistrate said.

As social media users reacted to the dressing down, videos of the star posing for pictures outside court and strutting like she's on a runway on her Instagram stories were shared on social media.

Soon the star was trending, as users slammed her for her behaviour.

Babes did not respond to the criticism on social media but posted a video of the Durban floods, offering her support to those affected.

She later returned to thank fans for helping her through a difficult day and cheering her up with an appreciation video.

She said that she was in need of a "lift" following the proceedings of the day and said the gesture brightened her day.

MORE

'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate

Durban magistrate Jackie Jonck gave qgom star Babes Wodumo a tongue lashing as car troubles once again delayed her court appearance on Wednesday.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Ngikuthanda f*cked up' - Babes pays tribute to her 'second sister' Tipcee

The pair are #BestieGoals
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Mzansi concerned about Babes Wodumo: She needs to change her circle

"Babes Wodumo needs to get new friends and surround herself with people who care about her and career."
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Bonang sparks romance rumours: Here’s what Twitter FBI found TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Stay the hell away from me!' - Bonang and Phumzile van Damme had a spicy ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Tbo Touch's salary diss left Mzansi touched & they dragged him! TshisaLIVE
  5. Steve Hofmeyr mocks Charlize Theron over parenting revelation TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X