Babes Wodumo angers fans after court tongue-lashing

Babes Wodumo once again got Mzansi talking after she received a tongue-lashing from Durban magistrate Jackie Jonck at her latest court appearance.

The magistrat slammed Babes after the star, her sister Nondumiso Simelane and artist Tipcee failed to arrive on time due to car troubles.

"If your car is unreliable, take an Uber or a Taxify. This is the last time this court will indulge you. Next time I will cancel your bail and keep you in custody," the magistrate said.

As social media users reacted to the dressing down, videos of the star posing for pictures outside court and strutting like she's on a runway on her Instagram stories were shared on social media.