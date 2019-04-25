I now know what it's like to be a black woman, disrespected: Jordyn Woods on Kardashian fallout

Jordyn Woods has spoken about her fallout with the Kardashian family for the first time since her infamous interview with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Jordyn spoke about the fallout while part of a panel discussion in Nigeria recently.

"I understood for the first time what it's like being a black woman in society - how we can be so disrespected. And nobody can really understand that extent until you have lived it."

Jordyn said she was "bullied by the world".

She was accused of cheating with Tristan Thompson, baby-daddy to Khloe Kardashian. Jordyn had been part of the Kardashian family as Kylie Jenner's bestie, with the two being in business together.

On Red Table Talk she denied she had given Tristan a lap dance and said he tried to kiss her.

The Kardashians cut her out of their lives and businesses after the incident.