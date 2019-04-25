IN MEMES | Papa Penny is a 'flirt' and it may cost him his fans!
Papa Penny "flirting" with a younger woman in front of his wife in the latest episode of his reality show, Papa Penny Ahee, left a sour taste in the mouths of his fans, who thought it inappropriate.
Fans were not only irritated that he was showering another woman with compliments in front of his wife, but were also annoyed that he saw no shame in it, even though they could read from his pregnant wife's facial expressions that she wasn't too pleased.
This little "innocent" flirtation follows hot on the heels of Papa Penny's revelation that he's looking at taking a second wife, like his new bestie and fellow reality TV show star, Musa Mseleku, of Uthando Nes'thembu.
Fans felt that Papa Penny was being disrespectful to Mama Nomi and they had just the memes to show it.
Okay, jokes aside...Papa Penny is trash for hitting on a child and flashing money in her face to seduce her😭, i legit cringed there #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/tlz9wRVv0b— Thandeka Mncube 🏳️🌈 🌈 (@iam_Ndoni) April 24, 2019
#PapaPennyAhee— zusiii❤ (@Zusiphebahle2) April 24, 2019
How does Mama Nomi keep up with this man..... pic.twitter.com/HBSacNCIZp
The wife is pregnant & Papa Penny is busy complimenting Bo'ngwana🔥🔥 #PapaPennyAhee— MONALISA™🇿🇦 (@Lerato_Kekana_) April 24, 2019
🙈🙈 Banna!! ! pic.twitter.com/kjdEtUzS8r
Younger sister is working on my nerves #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/XYpEk7UNwY— Cupcake Moerane (@ntebo_bby) April 24, 2019
Papa Penny is busy bribing the sister with the possibility of a good life. Using people's circumstances against them is such trash behaviour. Mamma Noni needs to give him one hot one. #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/FAgmY0mT4P— Nandi (@FailedFoodie) April 24, 2019
However, even that "anger" didn't stop them from having a ball with Papa Penny's unique words and phrases.
And when he said he was "panel-beating his wife" and putting some "decor" on her, they were left defeated.
To panelbeat my wife and put a decor on her. 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣. Queen Elizabeth will sue #PapaPennyAhee at this rate. pic.twitter.com/ZxlvuojnJf— #Bayile (@DjDukesta) April 24, 2019
Panel beat my wife😂😂😂 put the decor 😂😂😂😂 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/rknnsMnNCm— Thandeka Mncube 🏳️🌈 🌈 (@iam_Ndoni) April 24, 2019
Did Papa Penny just say "to panel beat my wife"?? #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/MQfDB4GCAE— ndingu_Magatyeni🇿🇦👑™ (@Saderz8) April 24, 2019
If you struggle with English word, just say “Ahee” to complete your sentence #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/WA6mKgv2ZF— 2nd_Born😎 (@drdwing) April 24, 2019