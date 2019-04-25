TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Papa Penny is a 'flirt' and it may cost him his fans!

25 April 2019 - 10:41 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Some of Papa Penny's followers have lashed out after he "flirted" with a woman in front of his wife.
Papa Penny "flirting" with a younger woman in front of his wife in the latest episode of his reality show, Papa Penny Ahee, left a sour taste in the mouths of his fans, who thought it inappropriate.

Fans were not only irritated that he was showering another woman with compliments in front of his wife, but were also annoyed that he saw no shame in it, even though they could read from his pregnant wife's facial expressions that she wasn't too pleased.

This little "innocent" flirtation follows hot on the heels of Papa Penny's revelation that he's looking at taking a second wife, like his new bestie and fellow reality TV show star, Musa Mseleku, of Uthando Nes'thembu.

Fans felt that Papa Penny was being disrespectful to Mama Nomi and they had just the memes to show it.

However, even that "anger" didn't stop them from having a ball with Papa Penny's unique words and phrases.

And when he said he was "panel-beating his wife" and putting some "decor" on her, they were left defeated.

