Nonhle Jali on realising a 'mother's dream' and being debt-free

25 April 2019 - 11:45 By Odwa Mjo
Nonhle Jali on buying a car for her eldest child.
Image: Instagram/Nonhle Ndala

Socialite Nonhle Jali shared an emotional message after purchasing her daughter a car as a post-matric gift. 

The mom of four bought her first-born a car just a few months before she turns 18.

Nonhle said it had always been her dream to give her daughter a good start for her life after high school. 

"You are a property owner and a car owner and it's debt free. This is a mother's dream realised," she wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. 

Nonhle also shared her experience with debt, saying her biggest achievement in 2018 was to be free of debt, which she said required discipline and not giving in to temptation. 

She posted a series of Instagram videos from the day she gave her daughter the car, explaining what a big moment it was for both of them.

10 months ago

