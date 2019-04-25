Social media rushes to join the megacy after epic AKA clapback

Twitter users were lining up to collect application forms for the Supa Mega fan club on Wednesday after AKA delivered a stinging clapback that many felt should be immortalised in the Twitter hall of fame.

It all started when a user fired off a tweet asking why AKA had been silent while the world was mourning the death of US muso Nipsey Hussle.

Nipsey was gunned down in March outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, allegedly by Eric Holder. Holder has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.

AKA is no stranger to rants and lengthy sermons on the social media site, but shut down the service with nothing more than a line in response to the query.

In a tweet, AKA asked if Snoop Dogg had said anything about HHP, suggesting that American musicians never paid tribute when SA mourned the death of its big stars.