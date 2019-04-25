Social media rushes to join the megacy after epic AKA clapback
Twitter users were lining up to collect application forms for the Supa Mega fan club on Wednesday after AKA delivered a stinging clapback that many felt should be immortalised in the Twitter hall of fame.
It all started when a user fired off a tweet asking why AKA had been silent while the world was mourning the death of US muso Nipsey Hussle.
Nipsey was gunned down in March outside his clothing store in Los Angeles, allegedly by Eric Holder. Holder has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder.
AKA is no stranger to rants and lengthy sermons on the social media site, but shut down the service with nothing more than a line in response to the query.
In a tweet, AKA asked if Snoop Dogg had said anything about HHP, suggesting that American musicians never paid tribute when SA mourned the death of its big stars.
AKA's tweets often spark debate and there is never a shortage of haters looking to criticise him.
But the mood was different after AKA's tweets. Thousands responded to the tweet and praised the Supa Mega, with even DJ Fresh weighing in on the tweet.
Boggles the mind how entitled to being prescriptive, people feel!!! #DamnedIfYouDoDamnedIfYouDont— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) April 24, 2019
I've tried so hard to hate on you Bhova and I'm always defeated. Can I have the forms bakithi, I m joining the Megacy now. They say if you can't beat them, join them🤷♂️— Mthobisi (@MthobisiMM10) April 24, 2019
Thank you Bhova, these people think Americans own us. pic.twitter.com/v5tvj4zOYU— Brian Mpofu (@BrianMpofus) April 24, 2019
What if I put it to you that he will retire from twitter after this pic.twitter.com/MglZlSh9b3— Tilda Wale Sandawana (@tildahorns) April 24, 2019
Where did he go to.... No come back from this 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/xHsLiNxo8P— Sbonga Mathobela (@Mathobelasbonga) April 24, 2019