WATCH | MaKhumalo on polygamy: I would never wish for it

While drama on the polygamous lifestyle reality show Uthando Nes'thembu is only heating up on the third season, a video of Musa's third wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku talking about the dramatic lifestyle and how she wouldn't advise people to do it has left many tongues wagging.

Talking to BBC Africa, MaKhumalo explained that she didn't choose to be part of a polygamous setup and instead, it chose her because the man she fell in love with loved other women too.

"I did not choose polygamy, polygamy chose me. I did not choose to be with my husband but my husband came to me," she began.

"It was unplanned, I never thought of it and I would never wish for it. But it happened that the man I fell in love with was a polygamous man. I fell in love with his character. I fell in love with the way he does things. I fell in love with the way he loves his wives. I fell in love with his honesty," she said.

Watch the rest of the video below.