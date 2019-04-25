WATCH | MaKhumalo on polygamy: I would never wish for it
The Uthando Nes'thembu star says she didn't 'choose' polygamy
While drama on the polygamous lifestyle reality show Uthando Nes'thembu is only heating up on the third season, a video of Musa's third wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku talking about the dramatic lifestyle and how she wouldn't advise people to do it has left many tongues wagging.
Talking to BBC Africa, MaKhumalo explained that she didn't choose to be part of a polygamous setup and instead, it chose her because the man she fell in love with loved other women too.
"I did not choose polygamy, polygamy chose me. I did not choose to be with my husband but my husband came to me," she began.
"It was unplanned, I never thought of it and I would never wish for it. But it happened that the man I fell in love with was a polygamous man. I fell in love with his character. I fell in love with the way he does things. I fell in love with the way he loves his wives. I fell in love with his honesty," she said.
Watch the rest of the video below.
"I fell in love with the way he loves his wives." Thobile from the South African reality TV show Uthando Nes'thembu...Posted by BBC News Africa on Friday, 19 April 2019
MaKhumalo has previously explained to TshisaLIVE that as a married woman, the concept of compromising and sacrificing was normal for the sake of building her family.
MaKhumalo said it didn't mean she was putting her happiness on hold, instead, she was willing to consider everyone's happiness as it affected her happiness directly.
"I am married and in any marriage, you need to compromise. I am building a family and it is important to know that sacrifices and compromises are necessary at times. I value my family and would much rather have people close to my heart happy and at ease to spend time with me. The whole point of a polygamous lifestyle is to create an environment where all of us can find a way to be happy."