TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah mocks Nigerian brothers' decision to sue Jussie Smollett's lawyers

Trevor Noah jokes about the Nigerian brothers that are mad no one believes they are scammers

25 April 2019 - 13:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Trevor Noah says the Jussie Smollett saga is getting out of hand.
Trevor Noah says the Jussie Smollett saga is getting out of hand.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

While the Jussie Smollett saga started off as a serious matter, over time it has become, well, just plain weird; something that Trevor Noah has taken the time to point out.

The drama began when the Empire star was beaten in what was termed a "racial and homophobic" attack at the time. It evolved in unexpected ways when Jussie was then accused of having orchestrated the attack. It got weirder when Jussie was arrested. Just as the world was reeling in shock, he was released and the case was dropped.

Now the Nigerian brothers who were accused of helping Jussie pull off the "attack", and once said they regretted their part in it, are suing the star's legal team for defamation.

According to the Guardian, Abel and Ola Osundairo are claiming to have suffered "extreme emotional distress" because Jussie's lawyers kept repeating the accusation that they had pulled off the attack even after prosecutors claimed the attack was staged and the charges against Jussie were dropped.

Speaking to the BBC, Jussie's lawyers Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian described the lawsuit as "comical" and "ridiculous".

If that ain't a gift that keeps on giving for comedians, then we don't know what is.

Trevor, on The Daily Show, shared his thoughts on the recent developments.

"This is a storyline that no one could have predicted," said Noah, referring to the defamation suit.

Trevor said whoever is writing the crazy storyline needed to get a raise for their creativity!

I now know what it's like to be a black woman, disrespected: Jordyn Woods on Kardashian fallout

Jordyn says you only know what it's like once you have lived it.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Women unite! Lexi turns to fans for breastfeeding advice and tips pour in

Beer and Rooibos tea: Lexi replies to advice.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

How comedy helps Trevor Gumbi deal

The star plans to open his heart at Comedy Mash Up show in Joburg on May 10.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

AKA on donating: Every time I help, I'm attacked for doing it in public

Former DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko also weighed in on the debate, advising the rapper to 'lead authentically' so that he'd never have to ...
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bonang sparks romance rumours: Here’s what Twitter FBI found TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Stay the hell away from me!' - Bonang and Phumzile van Damme had a spicy ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Tbo Touch's salary diss left Mzansi touched & they dragged him! TshisaLIVE
  5. Steve Hofmeyr mocks Charlize Theron over parenting revelation TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X