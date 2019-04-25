WATCH | Trevor Noah mocks Nigerian brothers' decision to sue Jussie Smollett's lawyers

While the Jussie Smollett saga started off as a serious matter, over time it has become, well, just plain weird; something that Trevor Noah has taken the time to point out.

The drama began when the Empire star was beaten in what was termed a "racial and homophobic" attack at the time. It evolved in unexpected ways when Jussie was then accused of having orchestrated the attack. It got weirder when Jussie was arrested. Just as the world was reeling in shock, he was released and the case was dropped.

Now the Nigerian brothers who were accused of helping Jussie pull off the "attack", and once said they regretted their part in it, are suing the star's legal team for defamation.

According to the Guardian, Abel and Ola Osundairo are claiming to have suffered "extreme emotional distress" because Jussie's lawyers kept repeating the accusation that they had pulled off the attack even after prosecutors claimed the attack was staged and the charges against Jussie were dropped.

Speaking to the BBC, Jussie's lawyers Mark Geragos and Tina Glandian described the lawsuit as "comical" and "ridiculous".

If that ain't a gift that keeps on giving for comedians, then we don't know what is.

Trevor, on The Daily Show, shared his thoughts on the recent developments.

"This is a storyline that no one could have predicted," said Noah, referring to the defamation suit.

Trevor said whoever is writing the crazy storyline needed to get a raise for their creativity!