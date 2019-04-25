WATCH | Shaquille O'Neal twerking may be the craziest thing you see today
US basketball legend (and occasional actor) Shaquille O'Neal has left fans shaking after a video of the grootman twerking went viral.
Shaq posted a video of himself with his back to the camera, shaking his booty to a remix of Baby Shark.
He started his fancy routine by placing his hands on his hips and swaying side to side.
It gets so intense that he has to hold on to a counter for support.
The star captioned the story: "Shake what yo momma gave you."
It drew massive reaction from fans, with rapper Ludacris telling Shaq he's "got issues".
SA actor Thapelo Mokoena also hit the comments section, saying he would never unsee it.
"Outta control. I’ll never listen to Baby Shark the same," Thapelo said.