WATCH | Shaquille O'Neal twerking may be the craziest thing you see today

US basketball legend (and occasional actor) Shaquille O'Neal has left fans shaking after a video of the grootman twerking went viral.

Shaq posted a video of himself with his back to the camera, shaking his booty to a remix of Baby Shark.

He started his fancy routine by placing his hands on his hips and swaying side to side.

It gets so intense that he has to hold on to a counter for support.