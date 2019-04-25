WATCH | Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mary Twala and Nomhle Nkonyeni honoured
Veteran performers Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mary Mhlongo Twala and Nomhle Nkonyeni were all honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga on Thursday.
The order is the highest award bestowed on citizens and foreigners who have fought for democracy and made a serious impact improving the lives of South Africans.
The stars all received the order in silver, which recognises people who have excelled in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.
At the ceremony, held in Pretoria, Ma Yvonne was awarded for her "excellent contribution to the field of music and her general contribution to social cohesion".
Watch: The Order of Ikhamanga is bestowed in SILVER on South African Musical Legend @YvonneChakaX2 for her excellent contribution to the field of music & her contribution to social cohesion. #NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/2QQNdiuV33— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 25, 2019
Speaking to Sowetan recently, Ma Yvonne said being honoured with the order "meant a lot".
"It means your country loves you and appreciates your work," Chaka Chaka said.
Mary was honoured for her "excellent contribution to the performing arts and creatively raising awareness on women’s health issues through storytelling".
She was helped on to the stage by her son, Idols SA judge Somizi.
The National Order of Ikhamanga in Silver has been awarded to actress Mary Twala-Mhlongo who is accompanied by her son @somizi.#NationalOrders@PresidencyZA @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/8trjuDzNbG— Vuk'uzenzele (@VukuzenzeleNews) April 25, 2019
Ma Nomhle was praised for her longevity and adaptability in the arts.
"Over many decades, she has shown durability and adaptability. She has graced the national and international stages, and her mastery of her craft has moved many of her audiences locally and around the world."
Watch: The Order of Ikhamanga is bestowed in SILVER on Legendary South African Actress uMama Nomhle Nkonyeni for her brilliant contribution to the performing arts. #NationalOrders pic.twitter.com/89cMid7ZDD— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) April 25, 2019