WATCH | Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mary Twala and Nomhle Nkonyeni honoured

Veteran performers Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mary Mhlongo Twala and Nomhle Nkonyeni were all honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga on Thursday.

The order is the highest award bestowed on citizens and foreigners who have fought for democracy and made a serious impact improving the lives of South Africans.

The stars all received the order in silver, which recognises people who have excelled in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

At the ceremony, held in Pretoria, Ma Yvonne was awarded for her "excellent contribution to the field of music and her general contribution to social cohesion".