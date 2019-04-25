WATCH | Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mary Twala and Nomhle Nkonyeni honoured

TshisaLIVE

Renowned singer, songwriter and actress Yvonne Chaka Chaka has been honoured with an Order of Ikhamanga in silver, bestowed on her by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Veteran performers Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Mary Mhlongo Twala and Nomhle Nkonyeni were all honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga on Thursday.

The order is the highest award bestowed on citizens and foreigners who have fought for democracy and made a serious impact improving the lives of South Africans.

The stars all received the order in silver, which recognises people who have excelled in arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

At the ceremony, held in Pretoria, Ma Yvonne was awarded for her "excellent contribution to the field of music and her general contribution to social cohesion".

Speaking to Sowetan recently, Ma Yvonne said being honoured with the order "meant a lot".

"It means your country loves you and appreciates your work," Chaka Chaka said.

Mary was honoured for her "excellent contribution to the performing arts and creatively raising awareness on women’s health issues through storytelling".

She was helped on to the stage by her son, Idols SA judge Somizi.

Ma Nomhle was praised for her longevity and adaptability in the arts.

"Over many decades, she has shown durability and adaptability. She has graced the national and international stages, and her mastery of her craft has moved many of her audiences locally and around the world."

