Zodwa admits that sometimes hate gets to her and makes her cry

As fans wait in anticipation for Zodwa Wabantu's reality show, she has begun to give snippets of what fans will see in the production, including a vulnerable side to the often hardcore diva.

Taking to Instagram, Zodwa admitted that, contrary to popular belief, she is often upset by all the things that she's faced with daily, including the nasty comments and social media commentary on every little thing she does.

She said she prays and every once in a while breaks down in tears.

"I do not worry and I do not stress myself but when all the above hit me once, I break down by allowing myself to cry. It happens when you overwork yourself. I Pray," Zodwa said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Zodwa talked about learning not to care about other people's comments about her, her behaviour, her weight, her nudity, love life and anything in between.

"The minute Zodwa belonged to the people, I had to learn to live with all the things they will say about me. I also had to learn to let things go and only deal with things that are worth my time, because time is money.

"I'm strong, life taught me as much, but even strong people need to sometimes deal with things that are hard. I deal with the heavy things privately most of the time because the public space isn't safe."