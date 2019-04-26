Avengers: Endgame fever is real! And Vusi Nova even has a song about it

It has been out for less than a day but Avengers: Endgame is already dominating local box-offices and social media.

The most anticipated film of 2019 opens on Friday. It had pre-screenings across the country on Thursday.

Endgame is set after the shock ending of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, in which the tyrant Thanos wiped out half of all life with a snap of his fingers.

Muso Vusi Nova was just one of thousands who was excited by the release and he took to social media to share a song about his favourite characters.