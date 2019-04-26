Avengers: Endgame fever is real! And Vusi Nova even has a song about it
You're safe! There are no spoilers
It has been out for less than a day but Avengers: Endgame is already dominating local box-offices and social media.
The most anticipated film of 2019 opens on Friday. It had pre-screenings across the country on Thursday.
Endgame is set after the shock ending of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, in which the tyrant Thanos wiped out half of all life with a snap of his fingers.
Muso Vusi Nova was just one of thousands who was excited by the release and he took to social media to share a song about his favourite characters.
.@Muthaland_Ent @Ntando_Official here is my #AvengersSongChallenge @somizi @KellyKhumaloZA @TTM16 @NtsikaMusic @047_ZA this is my remix of my fav Avengers lets hear yours, END GAME!!!!!! #Asphelelanga pic.twitter.com/xuVATKPwsb— As’phelelanga (@VusiNova) April 25, 2019
In Mzansi, the film trended at number one in the hours following the pre-screenings, as excited fans flooded Twitter with their takes on the action.
Most of them in tears.
Need to be up in a few hours for work. I don't think I can sleep. I really could watch #avengersendgame again! That movie is everything. pic.twitter.com/qZM7Mz0UNI— The year of 30! (@TshwareloBM) April 26, 2019
My friend: how was #avengersendgame— Ez Breezy (@CocoaFabulous) April 26, 2019
Me: pic.twitter.com/kgT6evecmZ
I am doing my part #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/jzowvJZ7pT— Juff Manda (@Juff_Manda) April 26, 2019
EVERYONE IN THE THEATER DURING THE SCENE!!!! #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/UkilIHfNXU— ♡ (@names_erik) April 26, 2019
@VusiNova has me inspired to do the #AvengersSongChallenge. The survivors will be walking into Avengers:Endgame like this 🏃♀️🏃♀️ pic.twitter.com/2lqzJsYl90— Mandisa Magwaza (@MandyMag2) April 25, 2019
#AvengersEndgame was amazing. It was the perfect superhero movie. The problem now is, we'll never see anything like this again. Thank you to everyone who helped make this movie and all 21 that came before. It was beautiful, triumphant like nothing before it and deeply emotional. pic.twitter.com/T3tQg3XV4q— big head (@SlooPhaho) April 26, 2019
This was me trying to hold in my tears during #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/bhe4BOruvl— willzyx (@YMJEZ) April 26, 2019
