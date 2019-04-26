TshisaLIVE

Avengers: Endgame fever is real! And Vusi Nova even has a song about it

You're safe! There are no spoilers

26 April 2019 - 09:55 By Kyle Zeeman
The cast of Avengers: Endgame in a scene from the movie.
Image: IMDB

It has been out for less than a day but Avengers: Endgame is already dominating local box-offices and social media.

The most anticipated film of 2019 opens on Friday. It had pre-screenings across the country on Thursday.

Endgame is set after the shock ending of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, in which the  tyrant Thanos wiped out half of all life with a snap of his fingers. 

Muso Vusi Nova was just one of thousands who was excited by the release and he took to social media to share a song about his favourite characters.

In Mzansi, the film trended at number one in the hours following the pre-screenings, as excited fans flooded Twitter with their takes on the action.

Most of them in tears.

And if you have watched the movie, here's some advice...

