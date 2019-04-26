Cassper concert gets Sama nomination despite him snubbing awards

Despite him making it very clear that he will not be submitting his work to Sama for the foreseeable future, rapper Cassper Nyovest has found his name on this year's nominations list.

Cassper stopped submitting his music for consideration at the awards after his hit track, Doc Shebeleza, was not nominated for Song of the Year in 2015. Last year the rapper said that after a long debate with his team he had decided he did not need a Sama to prove his worth.

He repeated the stance just two months ago, when the awards' organisers tried to twist his arm over the decision.

However, when this year's nominees were announced, the live DVD of Cassper's "Fill Up Orlando Stadium" concert was listed under the Best Live Audio Visual Recording category.