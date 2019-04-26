TshisaLIVE

Cassper concert gets Sama nomination despite him snubbing awards

26 April 2019 - 13:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper's 'Fill Up Orlando Stadium' concert has been shortlisted for a Sama.
Cassper's 'Fill Up Orlando Stadium' concert has been shortlisted for a Sama.
Image: via Cassper Instagram

Despite him making it very clear that he will not be submitting his work to Sama for the foreseeable future, rapper Cassper Nyovest has found his name on this year's nominations list.

Cassper stopped submitting his music for consideration at the awards after his hit track, Doc Shebeleza, was not nominated for Song of the Year in 2015. Last year the rapper said that after a long debate with his team he had decided he did not need a Sama to prove his worth.

He repeated the stance just two months ago, when the awards' organisers tried to twist his arm over the decision.

However, when this year's nominees were announced, the live DVD of Cassper's "Fill Up Orlando Stadium" concert was listed under the Best Live Audio Visual Recording category.

Fans were confused by the nomination and headed straight to Cassper's mentions to ask him if he had backtracked on his decision to boycott the Samas.

Mufasa later cleared the air, explaining that it might have been the engineers involved in project who submitted.

He also said that he wasn't bothered by all the questions.

MORE

'I did it before Bieber': Cassper isn’t going to take inspiration from US pop stars

Will the real trendsetter please stand up?
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Cassper won't be swayed on Samas 'snub'

Cassper Nyovest won't be at the Samas yet again.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

FULL LIST | Sama nominees leave Mzansi split over the 'death of Kwaito'

DJ Black Coffee scored the most nods, followed by Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Zonke Dikana and Sho Madjozi with four each
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Mshoza's aiming for a Grammy since Mzansi ain't giving her due credit

Will someone give the 'Africa queen of kwaito' her Grammy please!
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Bonang sparks romance rumours: Here’s what Twitter FBI found TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | MaKhumalo on polygamy: I would never wish for it TshisaLIVE
  4. Steve Hofmeyr mocks Charlize Theron over parenting revelation TshisaLIVE
  5. Tbo Touch's salary diss left Mzansi touched & they dragged him! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X