Cassper concert gets Sama nomination despite him snubbing awards
Despite him making it very clear that he will not be submitting his work to Sama for the foreseeable future, rapper Cassper Nyovest has found his name on this year's nominations list.
Cassper stopped submitting his music for consideration at the awards after his hit track, Doc Shebeleza, was not nominated for Song of the Year in 2015. Last year the rapper said that after a long debate with his team he had decided he did not need a Sama to prove his worth.
He repeated the stance just two months ago, when the awards' organisers tried to twist his arm over the decision.
However, when this year's nominees were announced, the live DVD of Cassper's "Fill Up Orlando Stadium" concert was listed under the Best Live Audio Visual Recording category.
To the #SAMA25 Best Live Audio Visual Recording nominees, thanks for making us feel like we are right there with you in the crowd! pic.twitter.com/yfgJGFND2E— The SA Music Awards (@TheSAMAs) April 25, 2019
Fans were confused by the nomination and headed straight to Cassper's mentions to ask him if he had backtracked on his decision to boycott the Samas.
Mufasa later cleared the air, explaining that it might have been the engineers involved in project who submitted.
I didn't submit anything by the way..Probably the engineers that wanted the nod.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 25, 2019
He also said that he wasn't bothered by all the questions.
Don't be bothered. The outrage is always temporary. Those who know , know. https://t.co/Mqq6sUGkiL— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 25, 2019