Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters keeps winning, joins Miss USA selection committee
Former Miss SA and Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is flourishing on level 100, this week being unveiled as a new judge on the Miss USA selection committee.
This was announced by Miss USA and Miss Teen USA organisers on Twitter in a post gushing over our star.
Meet this year's #MissUSA Selection Committee: @DemiLeighNP is a South African beauty pageant titleholder and model, she won Miss South Africa 2017 and went on to be crowned Miss Universe 2017. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/JFiXxo5U1h pic.twitter.com/9QPptQglEZ— Miss USA & Miss Teen USA (@MissUSA) April 25, 2019
The Miss USA preliminary competition kicks off on Monday, with the Miss USA pageant being held on May 2.
Demi-Leigh was crowned Miss South Africa in 2017 and several months later was crowned Miss Universe. She is the second titleholder from Mzansi. Margaret Gardiner was crowned Miss Universe in 1978.
Demi-Leigh is currently living in the USA and is engaged to former professional American football quarterback and baseball player Tim Tebow. The couple got engaged in January.