FULL LIST | Sama nominees leave Mzansi split over the 'death of Kwaito'
The South African Music Awards' (Samas) nominees are out and there's no doubt that they've got a lot of tongues wagging.
However, more than the fact that DJ Black Coffee scooped the most nods with five nominations, social media was a mess over the kwaito/gqom/amapiano category, with actor and artist Israel Matseke leading the bunch.
Israel, who is also a kwaito artist, led the complaints committee with the hashtag #DeathOf Kwaito, saying that combining the three "different" genres was a deliberate attempt to kill the original kwaito sound.
"This year's #SAMA25 will go down in history as the burial site of #Kwaito music. How do you expect Kwaito to be in the same category with #Qhom and #Amampiano? Kanjani?" Israel asked on Twitter after the nominees were announced.
He wasn't the only one who had something to say about the category, with many others complaining that it wasn't fair on the artists to cramp them together.
DJ Warras was one of the people who felt that there was not a single amapiano artist represented in the nominees' list.
Responding to the backlash, Nhlanhla Sibisi, the CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (Risa), explained their reasons behind adding gqom and amapiano to the kwaito category.
"Gqom and amapiano are both sub-genres of kwaito. Record labels felt it was important to mention them and recognise the growth kwaito has birthed into the music industry. Adding the names to title of the category was our way of recognising the power of kwaito. To say that kwaito is the reason why gqom and amapiano exist and it is important."
She said that Kwaito is "not dying but evolving".
"It remains very strong. We needed to make it clear that it has now taken on many different shapes. We view it (kwaito, gqom and amapiano) as the same market. Gqom is kwaito and so is amapiano, in that sense it shows the power of kwaito and its evolution," Nhlanhla said to TshisaLIVE.
Black Coffee scored the most nods, followed by Sjava, Sun-El Musician, Zonke Dikana and Sho Madjozi with four each.
The Samas will take place on June 1 at Sun City.
Here's the full list:
Male Artist of the Year
Anatii - IYEZA
Black Coffee - Music is King
Nakhane - You will not die
Sjava - Umqhele
Thokozani Langa - Iyabuza Induna
Female Artist of the Year
Busiswa - Summer Life
Kelly Khumalo - Unleashed
Lebo Sekgobela - Umusa
Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League
Zonke - L.O.V.E
Duo/Group of the Year
Tshwane Gospel Choir - The Next Revival
Spirit of Praise - Spirit of Praise Vol.7
Ofeleba - Hi & Low
Encore - Segarona
Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola
Album of the Year
Black Coffee - Music is King
Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola
Sjava - Umqhele
Vusi Nova - Manyan-nyan
Zonke - L.O.V.E
Newcomer of the Year
Mlindo The Vocalist - Emakhaya
Paxton - This is me
Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League
Simmy - Tugela Fairy
Sun-El Musician - Africa to the World
Best Jazz Album
Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane - Closer to Home
Thandi Ntuli - Exiled
Bokani Dyer Trio - Neo Native
Tune Recreation Committee - Afrika Grooves with the Tune Recreation Committee
Mandisi Dyantyis - Somandla
Best Pop Album
Jarrad Ricketts - Break the Rules
Paxton - This is me
Majozi - Majozi
Tresor - Nostalgia
Tholwana - 2.0.1.5
Beste Pop Album
4 Werke - 4 by 4
The Rockets - Sonskyn
Brendan Peyper - Dis Nie Sonde Nie
Snotkop - SOUS
Jan Bloukaas - Lewe
Best Live Audio Visual Recording
Neyi Zimu - Another Level of Worship
Krone Various Artists - Krone 5
Jabu Hlongwane - Crosspower Experience 3
Cassper Nyovest - Fill up Orlando Stadium
Spirit of Praise Vol 7 - Spirit of Praise 7
Best Maskandi Album
Thokozani Langa - Iyabuza Induna
Ofeleba - Hi & Low
Sgwebo Sentambo - Yekani Umona
Mbuzeni - Ungishiyelani
Ichwane Lebhaca - Imali Yesoso
Rest of Africa Artist
Diamond Platnumz - A Boy From Tandale
Kommanda Obbs - Kommanda Obbs
Mr Eazi - Lagos to London
Nixon - Who We Are
Oliver Mtukudzi - Hany'ga
Best Afro Pop Album
Kelly Khumalo - Unleashed
Mlindo The Vocalist - Emakhaya
Simmy - Tugela Fairy
Sjava - Umqhele
Vusi Nova - Manyan-Nyan
Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album
Almero - Maandag
Coenie de Villiers - Pure Coenie
Douvoordag - Die Avontuur
Jan Blohm - Die Liefde Album
Refentse - Liefdegenerasie
Best Reggae Album
Black Dillinger - Mavara is King
The Meditators - Explosion
Ras Vuyo - Diversion
Botanist - Game Changer
Bongo Riot - Next Levels
Best Hip Hop Album
AKA - Touch my Blood
Emtee - DIY2
Jabba X - #FGTBB
Kid X - Thank Da King
Nasty C - Strings and Bling
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
Tshwane Gospel Choir - The Next Revival
Khaya Mthethwa - All About Jesus
Neyi Zimu - Another Level of Worship
Ntokozo Mbambo - Moments in Time
We Will Worship - Seasons Volume 1
Best Dance Album
DJ Fistaz - Mixwell Summer
Sun-El Musician - Africa To The World
Mobi Dixon - 10 Steps Forward
Black Coffee - Music is King
Black Motion - Moya Wa Taola
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
Lebo Sekgobela - Umusa
Paul K - Time of God Manifest
Sipho Ngwenya - Intimate Worship Season 3
Spirit of Praise 7 - Spirit of Praise Vol.7
Kholeka - Your Word - Alibuyi Lilambatha Izwi Lakho
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
Anatii - IYEZA
Encore - Segarona
Nathi - Iphupha Labantu
Ntokozo Mbambo & Nqubeko Mbatha - The Anniversary Project
Tabia - The Journey
Best R&B/Soul Album
Kabomo - All Things Red
Mlu - A Day For The Universe
Lady X - Love.Life.Complicated
Zonke - L.O.V.E
Nicksoul - Therapy
Best Kwaito/Gqom/Amapiano
Busiswa - Summer Life
Distruction Boyz - It Was All A Dream
DJ Maphorisa - Gqom Wave Vol.2
Sho Madjozi - Limpopo Champions League
Spikiri - King Don Father
Best Rock Album
CrashCarBurn - Headlights
Dan Patlansky - Perfection Kills
Hellcats - The Hex and the Healer
The Black Cat Bones - Here is a Knife
The Parlotones - China
Best Traditional Album
Vhavhenda Cultural Group - Tshianda Nguvhoni
University of Limpopo Choristers & Kwazulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra - Africa Tivule
Tswelelang Cultural Dancers - Motho Wa Me
Mzimkhulu Happy Boys - Nqoba izitha
Candy - Hupenyu Unenge Viri
Best Alternative Album
Breindy and Matt - Ruth Ave
Gabi Motuba- Tefiti Goddess of Creation
Jeremy Loops - Critical As Water
Nakhane - You will Not Die
Sannie Fox - My Soul Got Stranger
Best Adult Contemporary Album
Watershed - Harbour
Roan Ash - Whiskey to my Soul
Georgetown - The Dog Show
Ard Matthews - Impossible Machines
8 Misses Croon - …Like never before
Best African Indigenous Faith Album
Trust in Christ Ministries - Elami Igama
The General Isitimela - Amen Ezulwini
Ithimba Le-Africa - Sesiphunyukile
In Zion of Christ - Izinyembezi
Christ Worshippers Mass Choir - Nkosi Ngiyakuthanda
Best Engineer
CH2 - Starstruck
Nasty C - Strings and Bling
Sjava - Umqhele
Hellcats - The Hex and the Healer
Vusi Nova - Manyan-nyan
Remix of the Year
DJ Capital - Skebe Dep Dep ft. Kwesta, Kid X, Reason, Youngsta CPT and Stogie T
Prince Kaybee - Club Controller
SPHEctacula and DJ Naves - Bhampa
Zakes Bantwini - Bang Bang Bang
Zakwe - Sebentin ft. Refiloe Maele Phoolo, Jabulani Tsambo; Lesego Moiloa; Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi; Ncazelo Mtolo
Collaboration of the year
Sun-El Musician - Sonini ft. Simphiwe Nhlangulela
Sun-El Musician - Ntaba Ezikude ft. Simphiwe Nhlangulela
Dj Sumbody - Monate Mpolaye ft. Cassper Nyovest, Thebe and Vettis
Black Coffee - Drive ft. David Guetta and Delilah Montagu
Black Coffee - Wish you were here ft. Asanda Lusaseni-Mvana
Music Video of the Year
Bongeziwe Mabandla ft. Spoek Mathambo - Bawo Wam
Jeremy Loops - Gold
Mafikizolo ft. Jah Prayzah - Mazuva Akanaka
Sho Madjozi - Huku
The Parlotones - Beautiful Life
Best Produced Album
AKA - Touch my Blood
Kholeka - Your Word - Alibuyi Lilambatha Izwi Lakho
The Vocalist - Emakhaya
Nasty C - String and Bling
Zonke - L.O.V.E