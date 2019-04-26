Mshoza's aiming for a Grammy since Mzansi ain't giving her due credit

Even though she's eternally grateful for the loyal fans she has, Mshoza has nothing to show in terms of accolades as far as awards go and sis is ready to call everybody out because she believes she's a Grammy-worthy artist.

Mshoza spoke to TshisaLIVE just hours after her tweet, sharing her observation that she's never gotten any award in Mzansi despite her 20 years in the industry, went viral.

She explained that while accolades were not the main priority or inspiration behind her work, it still hurt her to think she's only ever been honoured by a stokvel in Soweto a lifetime ago.

"Well, no awards received yet in the music industry. Except for one think. I was once honoured by Soweto stokvel at an early age. It might have been because I was also Miss Stokvel at some point, can you believe it?" she said.

Nonetheless, Mshoza still believes her time is coming and she's casting her net way wider than most. She wants a Grammy!

"I guess it's not my time yet. But I know one thing for sure, I am gunning for the Grammys. I will get it one day. It's only a matter of time. After all, I am Africa's Queen of Kwaito.

The Kortes hitmaker explained that she was not in any way belittling the people who love her and support her.

But just as a side note, she has an acceptance speech that has been 20 years in the making.

"I love my people and they too love me. I am well recognised and every time I release they welcome me with open arms. That's what matters here. I don't seek recognition but I set trends for generations to come. As for the award organisers, it's up to them if they wanna recognise me or not."

Mshoza said on a brighter note, she was honoured to receive a call from the SA Music Awards (Sama) office asking her to perform at the Sama nominees announcement event.

She said it meant a lot to her as she had been waiting on a chance to blaze that stage for "too long".