WATCH | Somizi & Mohale invite President Cyril Ramaphosa to cembe wedding

As their wedding day draws closer, Idols SA judge Somizi and his bae, Mohale Motaung, have extended an invite to President Cyril Ramaphosa to join them on their big day.

We are not sure if the couple have finalised their guest list yet, but when they met the president on Thursday, they couldn't help but ask him if he would like to be on the list.

The couple were accompanying Somizi's mother, Mary Twala, as she accepted a National Order of Ikhamanga in silver from the president for her "excellent contribution to the performing arts and creatively raising awareness on women’s health issues through storytelling".

The order is the highest award bestowed on citizens and foreigners who have fought for democracy and made a serious impact improving the lives of South Africans.

Somizi, Mohale and Mary posed for pictures with the president, when Somizi slid in a request and asked the president if he wanted to come to the wedding in December.