TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Somizi & Mohale invite President Cyril Ramaphosa to cembe wedding

Mohale reveals that the couple will be having two ceremonies later this year

26 April 2019 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mohale and Somizi are having a wedding ceremony in December.
Mohale and Somizi are having a wedding ceremony in December.
Image: Via Instagram

As their wedding day draws closer, Idols SA judge Somizi and his bae, Mohale Motaung, have extended an invite to President Cyril Ramaphosa to join them on their big day.

We are not sure if the couple have finalised their guest list yet, but when they met the president on Thursday, they couldn't help but ask him if he would like to be on the list.

The couple were accompanying Somizi's mother, Mary Twala, as she accepted a National Order of Ikhamanga in silver from the president for her "excellent contribution to the performing arts and creatively raising awareness on women’s health issues through storytelling".

The order is the highest award bestowed on citizens and foreigners who have fought for democracy and made a serious impact improving the lives of South Africans.

Somizi, Mohale and Mary posed for pictures with the president, when Somizi slid in a request and asked the president if he wanted to come to the wedding in December.

Yes, fam! We now know a wedding will be held in December.

The president was overjoyed by the news and said they should definitely send him an invite as he would "love to come".

As fans got excited at the date, another titbit of info was revealed.

The couple had previously said the wedding would happen in five months.

Replying to followers on social media who quizzed him about this, Mohale spilled the tea and said the couple will have two ceremonies.

.
.
Image: Mohale Instagram

MORE

Mohale meets Somizi’s father's family, gets 'wedding advice'

The wedding is getting closer.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

'I knew I'd wanna be with you for life'- How Somizi & Mohale met will melt your heart

To think it all started with a book signing.
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Ouch! Somizi shuts down 'hater' looking to rain on Mohale's parade!

Somizi Mhlongo had to pause his celebration of his fiancé's first acting role on Instagram for a few minutes to deal with a person that said Mohale ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Bonang sparks romance rumours: Here’s what Twitter FBI found TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | MaKhumalo on polygamy: I would never wish for it TshisaLIVE
  4. Steve Hofmeyr mocks Charlize Theron over parenting revelation TshisaLIVE
  5. Tbo Touch's salary diss left Mzansi touched & they dragged him! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X