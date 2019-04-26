YOH! Bhuti Jabulani nearly caused a riot on 'Kukithi La'

Fans were once again in shock on Friday when malume Jabulani appeared on Kukithi La and nearly destroyed the house he was fighting his siblings for.

Jabu and his sisters have been beefing for what seems like ages over their family home.

Tempers flared were raised and soon malume was out of his seat to confront host Penny Lebyane.

Just inches from her, he shouted for the host to get out the house.