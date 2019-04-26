TshisaLIVE

YOH! Bhuti Jabulani nearly caused a riot on 'Kukithi La'

Malume threatens to walk off the show

26 April 2019 - 10:30 By Kyle Zeeman
Penny Lebyane is a host on 'Kukithi La'.
Image: Instagram/Penny Lebyane

Fans were once again in shock on Friday when malume Jabulani appeared on Kukithi La and nearly destroyed the house he was fighting his siblings for.

Jabu and his sisters have been beefing for what seems like ages over their family home.

Tempers flared were raised and soon malume was out of his seat to confront host Penny Lebyane.

Just inches from her, he shouted for the host to get out the house.

Penny didn't seem intimidated by his shouting, but it made for a tense moment in the house.

It also raised eyebrows on social media, where Twitter users were ready to cancel Jabu and his "attitude".

They came through with the memes to show their frustration.

