SNAPS | What a flame! Pearl Modiadie’s beach getaway is everything

27 April 2019 - 08:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Pearl Modiadie is having the time of her life doing some island living.
Image: Via Instagram

While most of South Africa was cloudy and windy this week, Pearl Modiadie was one of the lucky few who experienced sunny days and beautiful sunsets on a beach getaway!

Sis was the envy of the nation as she posted breathtaking pictures of the scenery on the beach she’s been calling home for the last couple of days.

Although she hasn’t mentioned the exact location, Pearl is living it up somewhere in Africa.

It didn’t help that she looked like the flame she is in that bikini and her happiness could be felt from the wide smile on all her pictures.

Clearly the presenter, who recently had her debut on Rhythm City, is living her best life and is looking drop-dead-gorgeous while she’s at it!

Check her snaps out below.

View this post on Instagram

Africa, you beaut!

A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on

View this post on Instagram

Island girl 🌺

A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on

View this post on Instagram

Paradisio! 🏝

A post shared by P E A R L 🔸 M O D I A D I E (@pearlmodiadie) on

Masechaba Ndlovu has no fear about the future: God is my CEO

How could you fear the future when God's in the driving seat?
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

J. Molley: After my spiritual awakening last year, I’ve been on a different path

Rapper J. Molley says he's ready to share a happier song with the world because his troubles with depression and anxiety are a thing of the past.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Moshidi Motshegwa knows one thing for sure: No one can take what God gave you

When we talk about true thespians... Moshidi Motshegwa's name can't be left out!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Makgotso M on cyberbullying: Sometimes parents just don’t get how rough it is out there

Makgotso M has urged parents to take their children's struggles seriously.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

