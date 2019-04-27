TshisaLIVE

This Beyoncé #BeforeILetGoChallenge will leave you howling!

27 April 2019 - 16:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Beyoncé Knowles performs on stage during the 2018 Coachella music festival in Indio, California.
Beyoncé Knowles performs on stage during the 2018 Coachella music festival in Indio, California.
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

It's been almost a full week since Beyoncé dropped her surprise 40-track album to go with her amazing documentary, Homecoming, but the Beyhive is till buzzing - especially since they found a way to make a challenge out of her song Before I Let Go.

The song - originally recorded by Frankie Beverly and Maze in 1981 - appears on Homecoming as a bonus cut.

The song basically tells you what to do, but the steps may be a bit tricky for the "two-left-feet" squad.

"Turn around, kick, then slide/ And twirl that a** to the right now/ Ooh, bunny hop, bunny hop, drop, pop/ Cross your legs, turn around and clap/ Shuffle to the left, let's glide now/ Ooh, drop it down, drop it down low, low," Bey instructs on the tune.

You know by now that anything Beyoncé tells us to do, the world obliges. So people all over have been getting their Beyoncé on!

This particular one, showing how it would be if a typical American church participated in the challenge, will leave you rolling on the floor with laughter.

Other attempts at the trend were amazing though!

READ MORE:

Cassper says he couldn't sleep and was on anxiety meds because of social media hate

'There was a time I wasn't sleeping cause of all the negative comments & all the bad publicity'
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Trevor Noah pokes fun at Harry & Meghan's move to 'Africa'

Sabbatical for the royals? Trevor is not impressed.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

King Monada has over 50 unreleased songs & is sure a hit song is in there somewhere

King Monada is cooking up another hit!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Ntando has 'a renewed appreciation for life' after car accident

'Now as I sit here looking at my son, like woah, I could have died. To think I would have missed these moments like being with my family'
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | MaKhumalo on polygamy: I would never wish for it TshisaLIVE
  2. Lerato Sengadi gets dragged for asking Trevor Noah to help KZN flood victims TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Drop the attitude': Tipcee, Babes Wodumo get a tongue lashing from magistrate TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I did it before Bieber': Cassper isn’t going to take inspiration from US pop ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Social media rushes to join the megacy after epic AKA clapback TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
Durban floods: The search for bodies continue
X