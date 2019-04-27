This Beyoncé #BeforeILetGoChallenge will leave you howling!

It's been almost a full week since Beyoncé dropped her surprise 40-track album to go with her amazing documentary, Homecoming, but the Beyhive is till buzzing - especially since they found a way to make a challenge out of her song Before I Let Go.

The song - originally recorded by Frankie Beverly and Maze in 1981 - appears on Homecoming as a bonus cut.

The song basically tells you what to do, but the steps may be a bit tricky for the "two-left-feet" squad.

"Turn around, kick, then slide/ And twirl that a** to the right now/ Ooh, bunny hop, bunny hop, drop, pop/ Cross your legs, turn around and clap/ Shuffle to the left, let's glide now/ Ooh, drop it down, drop it down low, low," Bey instructs on the tune.

You know by now that anything Beyoncé tells us to do, the world obliges. So people all over have been getting their Beyoncé on!

This particular one, showing how it would be if a typical American church participated in the challenge, will leave you rolling on the floor with laughter.