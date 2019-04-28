Cassper to Carpo: That's the only nigga who ain't never switch up on me

"These industry friendships is all some fake bullshit. Glad I have Carpo in my life. Even though we fight and he gets on my nerves, that's the only nigga who ain't never switch up on me for some clout," Cassper said.

From that point on, Cassper went through his archives to find priceless moments he's shared with Carpo.

Like that time they took a picture trying to "look natural" on the couch. It was apparently at a time when they lived together after Carpo lost his parents.