Cassper to Carpo: That's the only nigga who ain't never switch up on me

28 April 2019 - 10:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Cassper and Carpo have been friends over two decades.
While we've always know that Cassper Nyovest's bestie is Carpo, it is only recently that Cassper has opened up about how much this particular friendship means to him.

In a world where fake seems to be the in thing, Cassper has turned April into an "Ode to the Cassper and Carpo friendship" time where he's gone down memory lane to celebrate the kind of friend Carpo has been to him.

"These industry friendships is all some fake bullshit. Glad I have Carpo in my life. Even though we fight and he gets on my nerves, that's the only nigga who ain't never switch up on me for some clout," Cassper said.

From that point on, Cassper went through his archives to find priceless moments he's shared with Carpo.

Like that time they took a picture trying to "look natural" on the couch. It was apparently at a time when they lived together after Carpo lost his parents.

Cassper also pointed out that he and Carpo have been through a lot together and he's sure Carpo won't switch up on him because he's become more than a friend to him.

He shared another nostalgic memory.

