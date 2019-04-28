Cassper to Carpo: That's the only nigga who ain't never switch up on me
While we've always know that Cassper Nyovest's bestie is Carpo, it is only recently that Cassper has opened up about how much this particular friendship means to him.
In a world where fake seems to be the in thing, Cassper has turned April into an "Ode to the Cassper and Carpo friendship" time where he's gone down memory lane to celebrate the kind of friend Carpo has been to him.
"These industry friendships is all some fake bullshit. Glad I have Carpo in my life. Even though we fight and he gets on my nerves, that's the only nigga who ain't never switch up on me for some clout," Cassper said.
From that point on, Cassper went through his archives to find priceless moments he's shared with Carpo.
Like that time they took a picture trying to "look natural" on the couch. It was apparently at a time when they lived together after Carpo lost his parents.
Carpo also insisted we take this picture and he said we should act natural for the picture. At his point we were living together cause he was alone after losing both his parents. We used to sit on that couch and talk about all the great things we are going to do and how we are going to change the world through music. Dreaming big!!!
Cassper also pointed out that he and Carpo have been through a lot together and he's sure Carpo won't switch up on him because he's become more than a friend to him.
He shared another nostalgic memory.
This picture was taken a day after the Past Time video shoot with HHP. This was the first time Carpo met Jabba and he was soooo happy. Sadly I had to go back to work and he had to go home so we dropped him off at the taxi rank. Carpo insisted that we take this picture like this. I found it weird on the day but I appreciate it sooo much now. We've been friends for 20 Years now. @carpomore