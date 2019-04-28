Hold up! Did the internet just find Shimza’s twin sister?
Even Shimza couldn't help but share a laugh at the resemblance
You have doppelgängers and then you have the lady who looks exactly like DJ Shimza.
The social media streets were filled with laughs this week when a pic of the lady was shared among users.
The lady's features resembled Shimza and it wasn't long before people started asking questions.
The post found its way to Shimza, who shared the snap with his followers and jokingly asked if they needed to call a TV reality show to come sort it out.
Ok let’s settle this, 🤣 do I really have to contact Khumbulekhaya??? pic.twitter.com/rHyPCvYUY3— SHIMZA (@Shimza01) April 24, 2019
Fans were defeated by the post and soon filled timelines with memes and jokes about the "siblings".
They even named her "Shemza"- get it?
Then contact Utatakho immediately after that! pic.twitter.com/rAP6E8eagX— The1stHotellaQueen (@hotellaqueen007) April 24, 2019
Utatakho please!!! look at prince Mangosuthu's smile after finding his long lost son........ pic.twitter.com/6icWzN94nY— bongani mkhawane (@BonganiMkhawane) April 24, 2019
Please do Bro Bro😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— DjShimza Defence Force❤🔥 (@vaalfreshers) April 24, 2019
Your Twin Sister 😆 pic.twitter.com/DhyI0fUmn1