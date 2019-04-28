Zodwa 'won't do anything' about her weight gain

Queen of Vosho Zodwa Wabantu has been dragged by users on social media for gaining weight, after she posted a video of herself dancing in the street, but she isn't fazed, telling her haters that she "won't do anything" about it.

Zodwa took to Instagram recently to share the video of her busting a move but was soon questioned by a fan who told her that she had gained weight and advised her to do something about it.

Zodwa responded by saying; "I'm sorry I won't do anything😘😘😘😘"