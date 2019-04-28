Zodwa 'won't do anything' about her weight gain
Queen of Vosho Zodwa Wabantu has been dragged by users on social media for gaining weight, after she posted a video of herself dancing in the street, but she isn't fazed, telling her haters that she "won't do anything" about it.
Zodwa took to Instagram recently to share the video of her busting a move but was soon questioned by a fan who told her that she had gained weight and advised her to do something about it.
Zodwa responded by saying; "I'm sorry I won't do anything😘😘😘😘"
She has developed a thick skin and doesn’t really care what people think of her.
The next day Zodwa posted another video showing off her tummy and thick thighs. She disagreed with people saying she was fat.
"Greetings. It's Zodwa Wabantu. No, I haven’t gained weight. I can still see my cookie," Zodwa said in the video.
It’s not the first time Zodwa has been body shamed. She has previously sent a clapback from hell, telling a hater that her weight gain was caused by lots of sex and happiness.
Yah, neh! Zodwa always wins by proving her haters wrong.