Abdul Khoza tied the knot and it was beautiful!

Women across Mzansi were heartbroken this past weekend and it had nothing to do with Avengers: Endgame or the Battle of Winterfell.

Instead it was the wedding of Abdul Khoza that had the people crying in their pillows.

The Isibaya actor married his lady, Baatile Themane, in an intimate ceremony held over the weekend.

The special ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including actor Sdumo Mtshali and Abdul's brother SK.

Taking to Instagram, SK said he was incredibly proud of his brother.

"Mfanafuthi Abdul, Rahman “Mboma” “Sunno” Khoza. I am so happy and proud of you, my brother. Congratulations. I love you, sunn!"

Speaking to Drum magazine last year, Abdul gushed about how from the moment he saw Baatile he knew she was the one for him.

"The first time I saw her, I saw a wife," he told the publication.

Abdul revealed that he popped the question seven months after they started dating.

Here are some of the snaps from the big day: