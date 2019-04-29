TshisaLIVE

Abdul Khoza tied the knot and it was beautiful!

29 April 2019 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Abdul Khoza and Baatile tied the knot this past weekend.
Abdul Khoza and Baatile tied the knot this past weekend.
Image: Sdumo Mtshali/ Instagram

Women across Mzansi were heartbroken this past weekend and it had nothing to do with Avengers: Endgame or the Battle of Winterfell.

Instead it was the wedding of Abdul Khoza that had the people crying in their pillows.

The Isibaya actor married his lady, Baatile Themane, in an intimate ceremony held over the weekend.

The special ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including actor Sdumo Mtshali and Abdul's brother SK.

Taking to Instagram, SK said he was incredibly proud of his brother.

"Mfanafuthi Abdul, Rahman “Mboma” “Sunno” Khoza. I am so happy and proud of you, my brother. Congratulations. I love you, sunn!"

Speaking to Drum magazine last year, Abdul gushed about how from the moment he saw Baatile he knew she was the one for him. 

"The first time I saw her, I saw a wife," he told the publication. 

Abdul revealed that he popped the question seven months after they started dating.

Here are some of the snaps from the big day:

WATCH | Somizi & Mohale invite President Ramaphosa to December wedding

Mohale reveals that the couple will be having two ceremonies later this year
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Abdul Khoza can't stop gushing over his wife-to-be

Abdul Khoza is head-over-heels in love with his wife to be.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Isibaya's Abdul Khoza: single and loving life

Actor Abdul Khoza is convinced that he has much more to give where talent is concerned but admits he doesn't get used to the "shebang" that ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. IN MEMES | 4 Mercs for 4 wives? Musa's polygamous life entices viewers TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH| This throwback of AKA will have you laughing all weekend TshisaLIVE
  3. Lerato Sengadi gets dragged for asking Trevor Noah to help KZN flood victims TshisaLIVE
  4. From boycott to playlist: Canadian DJ's dramatic u-turn on Mampintsha TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntsiki Mazwai says someone is threatening to leak her nudes TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X