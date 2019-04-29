TshisaLIVE

Date My Family| When are we getting over this car thing, ladies?

29 April 2019 - 10:23 By Kyle Zeeman
Mothusi was looking for love.
Fans of hit reality show Date My Family are quarter to ready to start a petition banning questions about cars on the show.

On Sunday night's episode, 28-year-old events co-ordinator and part-time DJ Mothusi was looking for a lady who'll understand him but kept running into the question of whether he had a car or not.

It seems like every week, the question comes up, with even rapper Emtee once commenting after the show that "only in SA you get judged for the kind of car you drive... by someone who has no car at all."

When contestants do have cars, these are sometimes judged by the friends and family of their potential dates, like that time when Precious said she doesn't mess with dudes who drive cars like an Uno.

DJ Black Coffee grew up with parents who drove an Uno and told sis to sit down.

By now the streets are tired of this car nonsense and took to Twitter to encourage women to stop with the question and get their own wheels.

