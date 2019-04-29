Date My Family| When are we getting over this car thing, ladies?
Fans of hit reality show Date My Family are quarter to ready to start a petition banning questions about cars on the show.
On Sunday night's episode, 28-year-old events co-ordinator and part-time DJ Mothusi was looking for a lady who'll understand him but kept running into the question of whether he had a car or not.
It seems like every week, the question comes up, with even rapper Emtee once commenting after the show that "only in SA you get judged for the kind of car you drive... by someone who has no car at all."
When contestants do have cars, these are sometimes judged by the friends and family of their potential dates, like that time when Precious said she doesn't mess with dudes who drive cars like an Uno.
DJ Black Coffee grew up with parents who drove an Uno and told sis to sit down.
By now the streets are tired of this car nonsense and took to Twitter to encourage women to stop with the question and get their own wheels.
Ladies, it's 2019, we are not expecting men to have cars cause we are buying our own akere #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/ckWIxIoKxl— Impatiently Patient 😬 (@lebo_070) April 28, 2019
Me: can we have an episode without mentioning cars#DateMyFamily peeps: pic.twitter.com/vhXlrPK37m— ArmaGangsta (@Armagee) April 28, 2019
#DateMyFamily it's tough for guys without cars pic.twitter.com/ppLSugmWgU— Siphokazi (@womanScorned101) April 28, 2019
So the girl doesn’t have a car and a house but expects the guy to have both! I see🤔🤔🤔#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/RPZ5CsPCE3— Zoe (@madamzoe) April 28, 2019
Kanti is she going to date the house and the car or is she going to date him? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/8rJfRALME4— mellow.yellow💛 (@pholane_molefe) April 28, 2019
Rustenburg Ladies, please just stop with the owning a car and house question, you are embarrassing us because now tweeps are generalizing . Yesses la bora mahn. Yehhhh #DMFmzansi #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/2iNbkpLC3M— Black Diamond (@Bonang_Motsisi) April 28, 2019
Did she just asked about a car she doesn't have a license for? #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/U4WFoDrht7— KGOMOTSO_MOKOENA (@duke_of_throne) April 28, 2019
Are we still on this CAR thing! #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Wujm9q52qn— Mbali Gazide (@mbaliGAZIDE) April 28, 2019
You not going to school and study so that you have your own car and house. Now your only hope is a man. Thats why most ladies stay in abusive relationship because of what their abusive boyfriends have. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/oojpDpMOGd— Tumelo Masenamela (@Tumelo47593004) April 28, 2019
Everytime i watch this show. I always wonder why don't the guys ask the family if the girl has a house and/or a car. #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Wo3m926bPz— Manny (@Kash_Rakau) April 28, 2019