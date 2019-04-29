Itu Khune shows off 'new bae', but fans aren't impressed

Soon Itu found himself on the trends list as fans questioned him about his previous bae, Sbahle, and slammed him for leaving the fitness fundi while she is still recovering from a car accident that nearly took her life late last year.

Sbahle had previously hinted at a split from Itu, telling Instagram followers who asked her about the chances of marrying Itu that she was focused on herself.

"Since coming out of a coma my focus has been 100% on my wellness and recovery. So yeah, I am married to myself," she wrote.

But over on social media, the streets were still touched that Itu had "moved on".