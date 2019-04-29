Itu Khune shows off 'new bae', but fans aren't impressed
Fans accuse goalie of leaving 'sick' Sbahle
Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalie Itumeleng Khune faced the wrath of social media over the weekend when he made it Instagram official and showed off his 'new bae'.
Itu shocked his legion of fans when he started the weekend by posting a picture of himself with a woman that many speculated was his new girlfriend.
He captioned the post: "Blessed".
🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️ #BLESSED 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/eOZo3afc8n— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) April 26, 2019
The pair seemed to confirm the rumours of a romance when Itu later posted a snap of them wearing PJs by the pool.
Soon Itu found himself on the trends list as fans questioned him about his previous bae, Sbahle, and slammed him for leaving the fitness fundi while she is still recovering from a car accident that nearly took her life late last year.
Sbahle had previously hinted at a split from Itu, telling Instagram followers who asked her about the chances of marrying Itu that she was focused on herself.
"Since coming out of a coma my focus has been 100% on my wellness and recovery. So yeah, I am married to myself," she wrote.
But over on social media, the streets were still touched that Itu had "moved on".
All this time I thought Itumeleng khune is a keeper pic.twitter.com/OiNJ5uOKA6— 👑Potego (@Just_Potego) April 27, 2019
Khune why is Sbahle Mpisana looking different pic.twitter.com/afrF9nnT9N— 𝕄𝕫𝕚𝕞𝕒 𝕃𝕦𝕞𝕜𝕚𝕝𝕖™ (@MzimaLumkile) April 26, 2019
doctor: she will start walking after 10 months— Fano (@Fanoza2) April 26, 2019
khune: pic.twitter.com/e8lv165cmD
Others defended Khune, saying it was his life and his decision on who to date.
I do not understand people that are on Khune's case. He is a human being like any other. He had a choice to be patient with sbahle and hope that she will remember one day or to move on. Maybe he is not emotionally stable to wait. Lets respect that he chose to move on. pic.twitter.com/AfiJoQ3OdQ— IG: mrs_pabloo (@Pabloo_57031) April 27, 2019
The problems raised by some of y'all on the Sbahle and Khune things is simply because you guys want to live your relationship experience Through Celebrities.Your relationship is not theirs..people move on from relationships Its Time you did the same and mind your business as well pic.twitter.com/QI7NrF8aAY— Issa Queen 👑 Mak_G (@Da_MaK_G) April 27, 2019
When I grow up, I want to be like Itumeleng Khune pic.twitter.com/fNlihpcqc9— Lusapho (@Manentsa_Sapho) April 28, 2019
Khune must be left alone if it was sbahle with a new bf ud hear things like "finish him" leave people alone. pic.twitter.com/3yEhiQ40V1— floyd mnisi (@floyd_mnisi) April 27, 2019