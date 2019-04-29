TshisaLIVE

Itu Khune shows off 'new bae', but fans aren't impressed

Fans accuse goalie of leaving 'sick' Sbahle

29 April 2019 - 09:20 By Kyle Zeeman
Itu says he is blessed.
Image: Itu Khune via Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalie Itumeleng Khune faced the wrath of social media over the weekend when he made it Instagram official and showed off his 'new bae'.

Itu shocked his legion of fans when he started the weekend by posting a picture of himself with a woman that many speculated was his new girlfriend.

He captioned the post: "Blessed".

The pair seemed to confirm the rumours of a romance when Itu later posted a snap of them wearing PJs by the pool.

Soon Itu found himself on the trends list as fans questioned him about his previous bae, Sbahle, and slammed him for leaving the fitness fundi while she is still recovering from a car accident that nearly took her life late last year.

Sbahle had previously hinted at a split from Itu, telling Instagram followers who asked her about the chances of marrying Itu that she was focused on herself.

"Since coming out of a coma my focus has been 100% on my wellness and recovery. So yeah, I am married to myself," she wrote.

But over on social media, the streets were still touched that Itu had "moved on".

Others defended Khune, saying it was his life and his decision on who to date.

