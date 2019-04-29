TshisaLIVE

J'Something on his new cooking channel: I feel extremely grateful

29 April 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
J' has started his own cooking channel on YouTube.
Image: Via J' Something's Instagram

He has a cookbook, a TV show and even his own restaurant - now J'Something has added a cooking channel to his list.

The Mi Casa frontman recently launched the channel on YouTube, named Something's Cooking TV.

The channel gives handy step-by-step advice on how to create some of J's favourite dishes.

Taking to social media, J said the idea came from the love he got from fans when he would post "silly little things" he was cooking in his kitchen. 

"Five years ago, I was out here posting silly little photos of things I was cooking up in my kitchen and you were all up in my comments liking and encouraging me to start a TV show. Well, thanks to you... I officially launch my own online cooking channel. A whole channel!"

J' said he was humbled by the love he was getting and grateful to pursue his passions.

"I just wanna say that I feel extremely grateful to be able to do what I do and I know that all of you are proud and that’s what drives me!"

