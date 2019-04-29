TshisaLIVE

Kylie Jenner had an actual billboard made for Travis Scott's birthday

29 April 2019 - 06:49 By Jessica Levitt
Kylie Jenner went big for her boyfriend's birthday.
Image: Kylie Jenner via Instagram

There may always be rumours around the status of their relationship, but when it comes to making grand gestures, the Kardashian/Jenner clan know how to go all out.

Just ask Kylie Jenner.

To celebrate her baby-daddy's 28th birthday, she had an actual billboard put up in West Hollywood.

In a black and white picture of herself and daughter Stormi, Kylie made sure Travis Scott felt loved. And that everyone knew it.

Back on Insta, Kylie made sure that it was the end of the game, Marvel style.

