Kylie Jenner had an actual billboard made for Travis Scott's birthday
29 April 2019 - 06:49
There may always be rumours around the status of their relationship, but when it comes to making grand gestures, the Kardashian/Jenner clan know how to go all out.
Just ask Kylie Jenner.
To celebrate her baby-daddy's 28th birthday, she had an actual billboard put up in West Hollywood.
In a black and white picture of herself and daughter Stormi, Kylie made sure Travis Scott felt loved. And that everyone knew it.
Oh great. Kylie Jenner posting a billboard for Travis Scott’s birthday is going to make the CVS card I got for my boyfriend look really cheap now. pic.twitter.com/aHSm2Tm97b— Cooper Lawrence Mother of Dogs (@CooperLawrence) April 27, 2019
Back on Insta, Kylie made sure that it was the end of the game, Marvel style.