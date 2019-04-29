TshisaLIVE

Masasa Mbangeni: Care about your work, not your followers!

29 April 2019 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Masasa Mbangeni has been sharing her knowledge with up-and-coming actors.
Image: Masasa via Twitter

As the arts industry continues to give roles to "Instagram models", it has become harder for actors to stay true to the basics, something Masasa Mbangeni took to Twitter to remind upcoming talent about.

The actress recently revealed that when she's not slaying her characters she's teaching other's how to do justice to their art.

Masasa emphasised the importance of putting effort and care into your work as opposed to chasing clout and social media followers.

"People literally take time out of their lives to watch actors do their work. I use to tell this to my students all the time. Time they will never get back! Make it worth it! Care about your work! That’s what sets you apart. Not followers on social media or complexion but care."

Over the last two years, Masasa has been sharing her knowledge in classes filled with up-and-coming actors but the road hasn't always been easy.

"I remember when I first started teaching, students revolted saying that they weren’t going to be taught by a failed soapie actress & that I was part of an elaborate scheme in conjunction with the school to scam them! I really should write a book about the last two years," she told her followers. 

Masasa remembered some of the challenges she faced, like when students complained that she had favourites and didn't know all of them by name.

However, Masasa mentioned that she was eternally grateful for the experience and that she now had a deeper love for the people that taught her.

"My beloved, I have learnt there is no experience that isn’t for our highest & greatest good. Through that, I was reminded why I started acting. I got to serve young beautiful talent that I can’t wait for everyone to see. I grew. So I won," Masasa said.

Keep keeping on sis!

