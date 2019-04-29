Masasa Mbangeni: Care about your work, not your followers!

As the arts industry continues to give roles to "Instagram models", it has become harder for actors to stay true to the basics, something Masasa Mbangeni took to Twitter to remind upcoming talent about.

The actress recently revealed that when she's not slaying her characters she's teaching other's how to do justice to their art.

Masasa emphasised the importance of putting effort and care into your work as opposed to chasing clout and social media followers.

"People literally take time out of their lives to watch actors do their work. I use to tell this to my students all the time. Time they will never get back! Make it worth it! Care about your work! That’s what sets you apart. Not followers on social media or complexion but care."