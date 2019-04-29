'My life, my decisions' - Khune wants to be left alone after 'other woman snap'
The Kaizer Chiefs goalie also wished Sbahle well after their break-up
Kaizer Chiefs star Itumeleng Khune just wants to be left alone after fans took to social media to slam him for posting a picture of himself with a supposed new lover.
"Can I live my life in peace please" he tweeted on Sunday after posting a series of pictures of him and a woman with the caption "Blessed".
🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️ #BLESSED 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/eOZo3afc8n— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) April 26, 2019
Itu's post surprised many who thought that he was still in a relationship with fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane.
Despite having never confirmed the split, Itu has since removed all pictures of Sbahle from his Instagram account.
Following massive reaction on social media, Itu made it clear that fans have no business in his dating life.
In a tweet he said that it was his life and his decisions to make.
He also asked his critics to leave him in peace.
CAN I LIVE MY LIFE IN PEACE PLEASE 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Zgr8lhvmHU— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) April 28, 2019
Despite this, he told a follower that all the social media attention would not affect his new relationship.
In the end, the Kaizer Chiefs goalie wished Sbahle well, responding with a praying hands emoji to a follower's message wishing her happiness after the pair's split.