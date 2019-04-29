This OPW couple started dating on Mxit & tweeps can't believe it!

While ama2000s may not know anything about Mxit, last night's couple on Our Perfect Wedding not only knew about it but admitted that they used the platform to nurture their love.

It left many tweeps feeling nostalgic!

Promise (29) and Thapelo (31) met when Promise was going to braai meat with her father at a local shisanyama. Both of them caught each other's eye immediately but Thapelo decided to play it cool and wait for the right moment to ask for her digits.

After that encounter, it was all systems go for the pair who found that they had a lot in common. Shortly after that Promise fell pregnant and Thapelo paid lobola, which was followed by them heading to home affairs to get legally married. However, they never let go of the dream of a big wedding.

Twitter was happy to see how excited the groom was and how their love was still flaming hot way past Mxit years.

They had the memes for it.