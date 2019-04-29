Zodwa: I don’t get angry until men try to sleep with me

She told TshisaLIVE that she may dress half-naked but she was not easy.

"People think that they can look down on me and that I should bow down to them. I am not like that. I think that when people don't know you, they think that I am half-naked that my brains are also half-naked. When you get to know me, you can see how I am."

She said that she was approachable for photos, but not for other advances and wasn't scared to call men out.

"I am approachable for photos and conversations but not for other things. I call them to order. I tell them to f*ck off. I stand my ground."

After her post, concerned fans suggested that she get security to protect her.

She said that she had bodyguards but wanted to be among the people.

"I am not scared. If I can talk about it, I can take care of them myself. But I am not going to live in a bubble. I love my fans and I want to be with them. I want to inspire them to stand their ground."