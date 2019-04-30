Cassper slammed for body shaming'

Cassper Nyovest once again found himself on the Twitter trend list after he accused of body shaming another person at the gym in a post showing off his body.

Cassper used to call himself a "sexy chubby nigga" but has been shedding the kilos and working on his body of late.

That was why fans were so shocked when he suddenly posted a snap of himself in the gym and compared himself to another person who was not in the same shape as he is.

"I used to be the guy in the background. Hard work and dedication put me in the front line!" he wrote with a guy on the phone in the background clearly in frame.