Cassper slammed for body shaming'
And then AKA popped up with a spicy sub
Cassper Nyovest once again found himself on the Twitter trend list after he accused of body shaming another person at the gym in a post showing off his body.
Cassper used to call himself a "sexy chubby nigga" but has been shedding the kilos and working on his body of late.
That was why fans were so shocked when he suddenly posted a snap of himself in the gym and compared himself to another person who was not in the same shape as he is.
"I used to be the guy in the background. Hard work and dedication put me in the front line!" he wrote with a guy on the phone in the background clearly in frame.
I used to be the guy in the background. Hard work and dedication put me in the front line!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9wyXmDZeHi— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 30, 2019
While Cass may have been trying to motivate the people, he was soon dragged for "body shaming" the man.
😂😂😂😂😂😂this is not fair @casspernyovest pic.twitter.com/fKfCFtCByh— Khuliso culie Nesh (@khulisonesh) April 30, 2019
They guy in the background didn’t deserve this 😔🥺— pineapple-senpai🍍 (@sparkzkhumalo) April 30, 2019
Aha Cassper. Body shaming is never okay. Not even for clout. Iyeke leyonto.— ✨ (@Siyakhm) April 30, 2019
Cassper defended himself, saying that the man was a friend and everything was cool.
"Lol. That's my friend. He was visiting me so I took him to gym. He'll get there. Just gadda push," he wrote.
As the storm brewed around Cass, his long-time rival AKA jumped on to Twitter to make a statement about insecure people that many saw as a sub aimed at Cassper.
It’s normally the people who feel the most insecure about their achievements or lack thereof who are the loudest about what they have done. I used to think that I needed to remind everyone. Now the only person I wish to make an impression on .... is myself.— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 30, 2019