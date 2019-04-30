TshisaLIVE

Cassper slammed for body shaming'

And then AKA popped up with a spicy sub

30 April 2019 - 12:42 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest was dragged for his tweet.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Cassper Nyovest once again found himself on the Twitter trend list after he accused of body shaming another person at the gym in a post showing off his body.

Cassper used to call himself a "sexy chubby nigga" but has been shedding the kilos and working on his body of late.

That was why fans were so shocked when he suddenly posted a snap of himself in the gym and compared himself to another person who was not in the same shape as he is.

"I used to be the guy in the background. Hard work and dedication put me in the front line!" he wrote with a guy on the phone in the background clearly in frame.

While Cass may have been trying to motivate the people, he was soon dragged for "body shaming" the man.

Cassper defended himself, saying that the man was a friend and everything was cool.

"Lol. That's my friend. He was visiting me so I took him to gym. He'll get there. Just gadda push," he wrote.

As the storm brewed around Cass, his long-time rival AKA jumped on to Twitter to make a statement about insecure people that many saw as a sub aimed at Cassper.

