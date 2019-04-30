Fans split over MultiChoice decision to stop airing Steve Hofmeyr content

Social media was fiercely divided on Tuesday after MultiChoice reaffirmed its stance against Steve Hofmeyr and confirmed that it will stop airing content from the controversial Afrikaans singer.

Multichoice confirmed to TshisaLIVE that it had made a decision to not air any of Steve's content, which includes archived material from the star, and distance itself from the controversial artist.

This after a tweet from the musician in 2014 resurfaced on social media where he claimed black people were the "architects of apartheid".

The company added that it had no further comment on the matter beyond a statement it had made when requesting, as sponsor of the event, that the Ghoema Afrikaans Music Awards remove Steve from its nominations list.

At the time, MultiChoice group executive of corporate affairs Joe Heshu confirmed to TshisaLIVE that it had requested that Steve "not form part of the event" and reaffirmed its commitment to standing against racism.

"MultiChoice is committed to the building of a non-racial society and strongly condemns any acts of discrimination. MultiChoice is proud of its support for Afrikaans, not only our investment in content for our DStv platforms, but also our sponsorship of festivals, events and the broader Afrikaans performing arts sector. Our commitment to Afrikaans and all local languages will not change... We welcome a society where freedom of speech is celebrated, however we take a stand against racism."

Attempts to contact Steve for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with reaction to the news.

While some applauded the decision, many slammed MultiChoice for "censoring" the musician.