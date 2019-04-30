IN MEMES | It seems Masabatha’s cult on Lockdown is the place to be

It hasn't even been a month since Masabatha join the Thabazimbi prison on Lockdown, but she already has a whole cult going and everyone wants to join in, especially Sue.

Every week fans of Lockdown tune in for one of the most loved drama series and discover more fave. This week, despite all the star performances of the collective, Sue stood out.

The peculiar prisoner has her heart set on becoming one of Masabatha's disciples and fans quickly learned that when Sue decides to do something, nothing can stop her.

Look, uMama had a whole outfit thing going for her, telling Masabatha that it was the "Moses-inspired look" and she went and learned the vernac songs they sing in the cult.

It was a funny sight, when she started singing "Bawo thuma mina" and tweeps had the memes!