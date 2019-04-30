Ntsiki Mazwai joins calls for Christian holidays to be taken off the calendar

Ntsiki Mazwai left some Twitter users touched over the weekend when she expressed her opinion of Christianity and Christian holidays being given prominence in South Africa.

The poet, known for her outspoken nature, said she was tired of having the popular religion "forced down her throat".

"I am tired of being oppressed by Christianity. We are not all Christian! Stop forcing it down our throats!" she told her followers on Twitter.

The host of Moja Love's Show Me Love went on to question why the SA calendar is saturated with Christian holidays and said that she figures it would be for the best if the country got "rid" of them.