TshisaLIVE

Ntsiki Mazwai joins calls for Christian holidays to be taken off the calendar

Star also wants Zulu to be the official language of Mzansi

30 April 2019 - 07:00 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA
Ntsiki Mazwai's tweets sparked a heated debate.
Ntsiki Mazwai's tweets sparked a heated debate.
Image: Instagram/Ntsiki Mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai left some Twitter users touched over the weekend when she expressed her opinion of Christianity and Christian holidays being given prominence in South Africa.

The poet, known for her outspoken nature, said she was tired of having the popular religion "forced down her throat".

"I am tired of being oppressed by Christianity. We are not all Christian! Stop forcing it down our throats!" she told her followers on Twitter.

The host of Moja Love's Show Me Love went on to question why the SA calendar is saturated with Christian holidays and said that she figures it would be for the best if the country got "rid" of them.

As usual, her tweets sparked a heated debate on the TL, with three different teams; team 'get rid of the holidays', team 'Christian holidays must stay' and those who didn't care either way but wanted the day off from work no matter what it is called.

One thing led to the other, and soon folks were debating history, the Bible and languages.

In her quest to educate her fellow Africans, Ntsiki shared info from her latest read about the "real" African history.

One of the debates that sprung from that conversation was around the official language spoken in Mzansi. Ntsiki is of the belief that Zulu should be the official language of South Africa.

Even her followers felt that was a bit more complex but she pointed out that it would not prevent other languages from being spoken.

This OPW couple started dating on Mxit & tweeps can't believe it!

Tweeps can't believe that Mxit produced a couple that tied the knot!
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Itu Khune shows off 'new bae', but fans aren't impressed

Itu had the social media streets in chaos mode.
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Mzansi remembers Akhumzi Jezile - 'We are grateful to have known you'

Akhumzi Jezile has been remembered for his "larger than life" personality.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Cici on finding love again: I want to perhaps start a family in the next few year

Cici still believes in love
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH| This throwback of AKA will have you laughing all weekend TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 4 Mercs for 4 wives? Musa's polygamous life entices viewers TshisaLIVE
  3. Mona Monyane takes on cyber bullies TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Sengadi gets dragged for asking Trevor Noah to help KZN flood victims TshisaLIVE
  5. From boycott to playlist: Canadian DJ's dramatic u-turn on Mampintsha TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X