WATCH | Papa Penny issues warning to Julius Malema: Stay away from me!

Reality TV star and politician Papa Penny took to Instagram to let off some steam and send a scathing message to EFF leader Julius Malema over some allegations he heard.

Papa Penny apparently caught wind of the fact that Julius had mentioned his name at one of his rallies leading up to the elections and he took to Instagram to let the EFF leader know exactly what he thought of him.

"Ahee, Julius Malema. Now you are starting a wrong button, you are pressing the wrong button. When you go to your rally, leave Penny Penny alone. I am a member of ANC and I am not a member of EFF," he said.

The Tsonga disco icon slammed the political leader for allegedly mocking Penny's "lack of education" and said that leadership like his isn't good.

"Why you tell people that I am not educated? Because you went and fake your education and you adopted the western language, you think you're clever? You think all South Africans went to school? When I was born (there was) no school.

"You don't know my history. Leadership like you that laughs at people because they didn't go to school... I'm not like you."

Julius was tagged on the video but clearly took it as a joke as he replied with a brief statement and laughing emojis.

"You are my main man," Julius commented under the video with laughing emojis.

Watch the video below.