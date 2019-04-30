'Your heart's always been pure for me' - Thabo Rametsi's heartfelt tribute to John Singleton

As the world mourns the death of John Singleton, local celebs including Nimrod Nkosi and Thabo Rametsi have shared the impact the US director left on their lives and art.

The Boyz n the Hood director died at the age of 51 on Monday after suffering a stroke just less than two weeks ago.

The star had been placed in a medically-induced coma after suffering the stroke. His family took him off life-support on Monday.

His death sent shockwaves across the world and in SA celebs took to social media to share their tributes.

Thabo Rametsi took to Instagram to pen a letter to John, touching on the impact John had on him and telling John that he auditioned for his project Snowfall so that he could work with the director.

"Sir, I can't express my gratitude to you enough. You are a great reflection of a people that has gone through a great deal. Your heart has always been pure for me. Of all your films Baby Boy spoke so directly to me that even though the characters were from another country I knew them and their journey too well.

"You represented your own. Showed pride in that. When I audition for #Snowfall for you I wanted the job just to work with you. I would have played a brick."

He said that he had even sent the director a personal message on Instagram while he was still alive to thank him for his work.