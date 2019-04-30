Zoe Mthiyane’s low point: I called my mom & told her I wanted to move back home

Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane may be one of the most recognisable faces in Mzansi but there was a time when she was so defeated by this acting thing that she wanted to throw in the towel and move back home.

Zoe burst on to the scene as a contestant on the TV talent competition Coca-Cola Popstars back in the day.

She went on to star in several big productions but speaking to True Love magazine recently Zoe opened up about the dark days when her career seemed to be going nowhere.

"When my career was stagnant, I once called my late mom and told her that I wanted to move back home. She’d always remind me that the road to success is prickly, tell me to hang in there, and insist that I come home for the weekend to recollect, and then return to Joburg."

She said there were many lessons she had learnt in her nearly two decades in the industry, including being more private after she initially was far more open about her love life.

"I spent so many years preparing for my career, studying and hustling, only for my efforts to be reduced to my love life. I’ll confirm whether I’m in a relationship or not, but that's where it ends," she added.

Zoe made headlines in the past for her relationships with Robert Marawa and Lebo M.

Most recently, she was linked to her Generations co-star Rapulana Seiphemo.

Zoe seemed to confirm the romance when she posted a picture of the pair together next to the captions: "Live in the moment. Live in the breath."

She later deleted the post.