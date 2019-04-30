TshisaLIVE

Zoe Mthiyane’s low point: I called my mom & told her I wanted to move back home

30 April 2019 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actress Zoe Mthiyane is fighting to keep her love life out of the spotlight.
Actress Zoe Mthiyane is fighting to keep her love life out of the spotlight.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Elvis Ntombela

Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane may be one of the most recognisable faces in Mzansi but there was a time when she was so defeated by this acting thing that she wanted to throw in the towel and move back home.

Zoe burst on to the scene as a contestant on the TV talent competition Coca-Cola Popstars back in the day. 

She went on to star in several big productions but speaking to True Love magazine recently Zoe opened up about the dark days when her career seemed to be going nowhere.

"When my career was stagnant, I once called my late mom and told her that I wanted to move back home. She’d always remind me that the road to success is prickly, tell me to hang in there, and insist that I come home for the weekend to recollect, and then return to Joburg."

She said there were many lessons she had learnt in her nearly two decades in the industry, including being more private after she initially was far more open about her love life. 

"I spent so many years preparing for my career, studying and hustling, only for my efforts to be reduced to my love life. I’ll confirm whether I’m in a relationship or not, but that's where it ends," she added.

Zoe made headlines in the past for her relationships with Robert Marawa and Lebo M.

Most recently, she was linked to her Generations co-star Rapulana Seiphemo. 

Zoe seemed to confirm the romance when she posted a picture of the pair together next to the captions: "Live in the moment. Live in the breath."

She later deleted the post.

Zoe Mthiyane once believed she was an 'ugly girl'

Believe it or not, Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane used to go through life as an "unwanted ugly girl" who prayed that God would make her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Lebo M gushes over his bae: You dropped joy when one had lost all hope

"What do you give one who has given you so much more with just a smile," said Lebo M.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago

Lebo M warns of SA's 'obsession' with blessers

Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake believes that South Africa needs to undergo "national therapy" to address its obsession with "blesser" culture.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. WATCH| This throwback of AKA will have you laughing all weekend TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES | 4 Mercs for 4 wives? Musa's polygamous life entices viewers TshisaLIVE
  3. Mona Monyane takes on cyber bullies TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato Sengadi gets dragged for asking Trevor Noah to help KZN flood victims TshisaLIVE
  5. From boycott to playlist: Canadian DJ's dramatic u-turn on Mampintsha TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caught on camera: Woman gets mugged then mugs attacker
EXPLAINER: AMCU - what does it mean for them to be deregistered
X