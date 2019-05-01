TshisaLIVE

Five quirky revelations about Rolene Strauss

01 May 2019 - 11:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former Miss World Rolene Strauss launched a YouTube channel on Wednesday.
Image: YouTube/Rolene Strauss

Medical doctor, model and former Miss South Africa and Miss World Rolene Strauss launched a YouTube channel on Wednesday to celebrate her 27th birthday. 

Since being thrust into the limelight in 2014, when she was crowned Miss SA and Miss World, Rolene said she often struggled with maintaining the standard of perfection expected of her.

She said she started the channel to engage with followers who wanted to know the person behind the labels.

Here's what we've learnt about her:

Medicine runs in the family

Rolene, a self-proclaimed daddy's girl, used to tag along with her medical doctor father when he did his hospital rounds. She said this was how they bonded. After completing her Miss World duties, she returned to university in 2016 to complete her studies. In 2017, she finished her medical degree at the University of the Free State.

Final year of medical school was hard

Rolene gave birth in January 2017, her last year in medical school, and said juggling her studies and motherhood was a challenge. "My baby was born in January of my final year in medical studies, so that was quite difficult for me and I had to have a lot of courage to get through that."

Blake Lively is her and her husband's woman crush

The Age of Adaline, a movie starring Blake Lively, is her favourite. She says her husband, D'Niel, is also a fan. "She is my husband's favourite and I think he has a crush on her as well, but I like her too, so I don't really mind."

Her brother was her childhood best friend

"What I miss about childhood would have to be playing with my best friend, and at that stage my best friend was my brother. I did all things that boys do. We used to have a car that was made from wire, which we used to drive around, and we climbed trees."

She struggled with mathematics in primary school 

Rolene said although she became a medical doctor, she struggled with mathematics throughout primary school. However, she persisted with the subject, until she grew to love it, and eventually became a top-performing student.

