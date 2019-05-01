TshisaLIVE

Has Adele moved on after divorce?

01 May 2019 - 14:00 By Jessica Levitt
Adele has tons of themes for a new album.
Image: Reuters

After confirming that Adele and husband Simon Konecki would be splitting, not only have the couple signed the divorce agreement in record time, but the singer has reportedly moved on.

Daily Mail reports the couple's friends have known for a while that the marriage was over and it came as no surprise when the divorce was finalised.

It was then rumoured that Adele was spotted kissing another man in New York. But if you think the singer is about to confirm a new romance, think again. Remember how she kept it a secret that she got married and had had a child.

About the mystery guy, The Sun reported that "they're getting to know each other better but Adele is by no means looking for anything serious".

Either way, there's a lot of writing material for the singer - #NewAlbumLoading.

Fans shocked by Adele split from hubby Simon Konecki

The pair gave birth to their son, Angelo, in 2012.
