NXT LVL's Zethe Mdletshe gets a new gig
Up-and-coming musician Zethe Mdletshe's latest gig is lighting up Newtown Junction mall in Johannesburg - and man is she thrilled!
The winner of the 2017 Vodacom NXT LVL talent search took to Instagram recently to share the news that photos of her beautiful face will seen all over the mall.
"It feels good - in a weird way, because we actually shot those pictures last year and everything was supposed to have been launched then, but it didn't and I was disappointed," she told TshisaLIVE.
"But when I saw the final product and I saw my face there, there's just no words for it. It felt and still feels amazing. I was literally shaking with excitement and just pure joy!"
Zethe said although she's always loved modelling, her height has been her biggest hindrance. "I know that I'm short - it's something that I've been told every time I mentioned my love for modelling," she said.
"Not to sound like I doubt myself or anything like that, but I'm also fully aware that Jozi is packed with talented people who had a chance to be the face of the mall - but my hard work and God spoke for me and I'm so grateful. My Africanicity stood out!"
Zethe said while she's forever grateful for the doors that NXT LVL opened for her, she hoped to outgrow the tag and be her own person.
"I love Vodacom and will forever appreciate what it has done for me, but my aim is to be Zethe the artist, without the [NXT LVL winner] tag. I think they also want the same for me - that I grow and etch my name into the industry beyond just being a former winner of the competition."
Check out her gorgeous snaps below.