NXT LVL's Zethe Mdletshe gets a new gig

Up-and-coming musician Zethe Mdletshe's latest gig is lighting up Newtown Junction mall in Johannesburg - and man is she thrilled!

The winner of the 2017 Vodacom NXT LVL talent search took to Instagram recently to share the news that photos of her beautiful face will seen all over the mall.

"It feels good - in a weird way, because we actually shot those pictures last year and everything was supposed to have been launched then, but it didn't and I was disappointed," she told TshisaLIVE.

"But when I saw the final product and I saw my face there, there's just no words for it. It felt and still feels amazing. I was literally shaking with excitement and just pure joy!"