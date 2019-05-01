TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Nhlanhla Nciza's son went way big for his matric farewell proposal

01 May 2019 - 10:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Nkululeko Nciza, centre, bowled his matric farewell date over.
Image: Arthur Mafokate's Instagram

There are matric farewell proposals and then there is the thing that Nhlanhla and TK Nciza's son Nkule did!

Nkule is in matric this year and has his mind on his farewell that is coming up.

But instead of waiting it out and hoping for the best or just asking a few besties if they can hit it as a crew, Nkule went big in asking a young lady out.

In a video posted to social media, Nkule can be seen preparing for the proposal and then jumping into a white Mercedes Benz with flowers in his hands.

As he approaches the school, he hangs out the sunroof as he is surrounded by screaming students. 

He then approaches his date and gives her the flowers as he asks her to be his date.

Cava the liver on this one:

View this post on Instagram

The Proposal,smooth boys worldwide.

A post shared by CIZA (@ciza.liza) on

