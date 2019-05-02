Drake's GoT shoutout, BTS padkos and Cardi B: Three crazy moments at the Billboards
The Billboard Music Awards has never been so LIT!
The annual Billboard Music Awards, held in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, had tongues wagging after several stars acted all kinds of crazy.
It was lituation up at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with some of the biggest names in world music showing up and showing off.
Here are just three moments from the ceremony that gave us life:
Shout out Arya Stark!
Drake was the night's big winner, walking away with 12 awards, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Artist (overall).
But his finest moment came when he accepted the Top Billboard 200 Album Award.
In his speech he gave props to Game of Thrones character Arya Stark for defeating the Night King in the most recent episode of the hit series.
The crowd went crazy!
Share the snacks there
K-Pop boy band BTS has been dominating world music and won two awards on the night, for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist.
But it was the their love of snacks that had the social media streets giggling.
Next time pass the bag this side, guys.
jimin doing that on live television??? & seokjin getting caught red handed with his snacks 😂 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/UCTYQsbmxz— max (@bangtansoshi) May 2, 2019
Cardi B crazy!
Cardi B walked away with two awards, but it was her speech encouraging people to support their favourite artists that was the real winner.
Besides the heartfelt content, sis was just amped to be there and showed it to the max!
Cardi B’s Acceptance Speech at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards for the category, 'Top Rap Song!' ✨ pic.twitter.com/EXRWHUfbc8— CARDI B VIDEOS (@CardiDVD) May 2, 2019
Cardi B’s Acceptance Speech at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards for the category, 'Top Hot 100 Song!' #BBMAs✨ pic.twitter.com/TKRoq7hEKE— CARDI B VIDEOS (@CardiDVD) May 2, 2019