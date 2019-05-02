Drake's GoT shoutout, BTS padkos and Cardi B: Three crazy moments at the Billboards

The annual Billboard Music Awards, held in Las Vegas on Wednesday night, had tongues wagging after several stars acted all kinds of crazy.

It was lituation up at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, with some of the biggest names in world music showing up and showing off.

Here are just three moments from the ceremony that gave us life:

Shout out Arya Stark!

Drake was the night's big winner, walking away with 12 awards, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Artist (overall).

But his finest moment came when he accepted the Top Billboard 200 Album Award.

In his speech he gave props to Game of Thrones character Arya Stark for defeating the Night King in the most recent episode of the hit series.

The crowd went crazy!